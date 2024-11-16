Southwest Airlines Flight Struck by Bullet Before Takeoff at Dallas Airport

The plane returned to the gate and no injuries were reported, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via AP A Southwest Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. in May 2023

A Southwest Airlines flight leaving Dallas returned to its gate after being struck by a bullet before takeoff.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Flight 2494 was preparing to leave Dallas Love Field Airport when it was "struck by gunfire near the cockpit," according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a statement, the FAA detailed that the Boeing 737-800 was on its way to Indianapolis International Airport before the shooting.

A Southwest spokesperson told PEOPLE on Saturday, Nov. 16 that no injuries were reported.

It is not immediately clear where the gunfire came from.

LM Otero/ AP Southwest Airlines plane arrives in Dallas in 2014

The shooting took place as the crew was preparing for departure. The plane then "taxied safely back to the terminal," per the Southwest spokesperson's statement.

They added that "a bullet apparently struck the right side of the aircraft just under the flight deck."

"Southwest accommodated our Customers on another flight," the airline representative also said. "Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service."

A Dallas Love Field Airport spokesperson told PEOPLE that the shooting led to a response from the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue.

They added that runway 13R/31L was "temporarily" closed before reopening, as police carried out an investigation. On Facebook, the airport added that there was "minimal impact on airline operations."

The Dallas Police Department confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Nov. 16 that it responded to the "shooting call" around 9:48 p.m. and was the "lead agency" in the investigation, which is currently ongoing.

The incident took place the same week that a Spirit Airlines flight was hit by gunfire in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after leaving from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., per The Hill.

