Southwest Omaha crash sends 3 people to hospital
Officers said two people were critically hurt, and another person went to the hospital in serious condition.
Officers said two people were critically hurt, and another person went to the hospital in serious condition.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who
A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st
CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins called out former President Trump during the opening of her Friday show for a claim that Judge Juan Merchan, who is presiding over his hush-money trial, is blocking him from bringing in an election expert to testify. “In one post, tonight, he’s ranting that the judge blocked him from having an…
A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.
Authorities believe Herb Baumeister — who they say lived a double life — picked up men at gay bars while his family was on vacation, then murdered them at his home
The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man was found guilty of murder Friday for his role in the 2022 death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff's deputy. A Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura of Yakima on counts of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding police, all in connection with the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He was acquitted of other charges inclu
"I'll explain it to you someday," the former president said.
A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with
RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.
The passenger who was riding in a cargo van involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 401 east of Toronto last month has been charged in connection with a robbery linked to the incident, according to court documents. Newly-obtained Oshawa court records show Manpreet Gill is facing 12 criminal charges stemming from the day of the crash, including one count of allegedly robbing an LCBO. He has not been charged in relation to the collision, which killed four people, including an infant, and c
A judge has given John Canning a suspended sentence with a year's probation for assault following an altercation with three young women outside a Mary's Diner restaurant in St. John's in 2022. (Peter Cowan/CBC)A St. John's man who pleaded guilty to slapping a teenage girl outside a fast food restaurant will not serve jail time.John Canning was charged with assault after getting into a fight with three Mary Brown's workers outside the Mary's Diner restaurant on Torbay Road in May 2022.He pleaded
A victim of recent attacks in the Venice canals was removed from life support, according to a KTLA-TV report and an online fundraising page for the woman.
It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.
Previewing the upcoming closing arguments, former prosecutor Elie Honig posits, “Michael Cohen’s not even the star witness in this case. The star witness in this case are the documents.” But Defense Attorney William J. Brennan counters, “You have two lawyers on that jury. They’re not going to just do a knee-jerk. So I think there’s a strong likelihood of a of a mistrial through a hung jury.”
You learn something new every day.
Level up your grilling game with these dietitian-approved franks, including beef, pork, chicken, turkey and vegetarian options.
Yogesh Bajgai, 26, one of two men who disappeared in the water west of Sandpoint Beach on Thursday, is a hard-working breadwinner for his family, his uncle told CBC News. Chuda Bajgai, who identified Bajgai as his nephew, was at the beach on Friday, where the search continues. "He is young, hardworking, supporting his family by working in a factory," Bajgai said of his nephew, "It's devastating news for all of us family members and relatives." Bajgai explained that Yogesh's mother is not in good
"I want to tell everyone everything, but I can't."
Mounties suspected Tiki Laverdiere was dead before her burned, bludgeoned body was found wrapped in a carpet under rocks in a Saskatchewan pond in the summer of 2019.