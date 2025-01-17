Southwest Pilot Arrested for DUI Before Plane Takes Off

A pilot on a Southwest Airlines flight was walked off the flight by police officers and arrested for allegedly showing up for the flight intoxicated.

David Paul Allsop, 52, was arrested by airport police in Savannah just before he was supposed to pilot a Southwest flight from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport in Georgia to Chicago-Midway on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Transportation Safety Administration told the Daily Beast that one of their agents at the airport was the one who noticed Allsop appeared intoxicated and alerted police.

“Upon encountering an individual in the crew screening lane who smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, the TSA officer contacted local law enforcement who then engaged the individual directly,” the TSA said in a statement. “The TSA workforce is vigilant and always maintains heightened awareness in their efforts to secure our transportation systems and keep the traveling public safe.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Federal regulations prohibit crew members on aircraft from consuming alcohol 8 hours before flight, or have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.04. Allsop allegedly refused to undergo a blood test, according to booking documents obtained by ABC News .

The same documents said the pilot had “bloodshot” eyes, smelled of alcohol, and failed a field sobriety test. His flight was scheduled for takeoff just after 6:00 a.m., and he reportedly told the arresting officers he was drinking light beers the night before.

Allsop was arrested by the Savanna Airport Police Department and held at Chatham County Jail and released on bail set at $3,500, according to jail records viewed by the Daily Beast. He was charged with driving under the influence.

Southwest did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast, but previously told other outlets including ABC that Allsop has since been “removed from duty.”