Southwestern Manitoba church refuses to tone down 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy despite backlash

A United Church in Brandon is increasing security in response to harassment over its 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy, amid what the church minister says is a growing threat to the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

There have been social media messages, phone calls and emails attacking Knox United Church's 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy, and the church had to turn off comments on its worship livestream due to trolling.

The congregation remains committed to fostering a welcoming community despite the threats, Minister Craig Miller said, although changes have been made to help people feel safe, including more locked doors and greeters to monitor the entrance.

"We will not let the haters define who we are," Miller said.

"Those that are opposed to human rights for all sexual orientations and gender identities, we don't want to let them always set the agenda."

In November, Knox had an onslaught of negative comments on social media when the church announced its annual Trans Day of Remembrance ceremony, Miller said. They had signs vandalized during Pride week and drive-by slurs yelled at congregants last summer.

Brandon's Knox United Church has been an affirming congregation, officially welcoming the 2SLGBTQ+ community, since 2010.

On Christmas Eve, Miller received a call from an unidentified caller quoting the Gospel of Matthew 18:6: "If you cause a child to stumble, it would be better if you had a millstone strung around your neck and you were drowned in the depths of the sea."

He believes the caller was accusing the church of corrupting children with it's 2SLGBTQ+ advocacy and saying Miller needed to be punished for it.

Miller thinks the pushback is a reflection of "the culture wars" in the United States, and people feeling emboldened by newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump's anti-trans rhetoric.

He worries it will only get worse.

Laura Crookshanks, Knox United's affirm committee chair, said the concerns have only fuelled the congregation's advocacy in the community. Christian congregations that officially welcome 2SLGBTQ+ people are often called affirming congregations.

Laura Crookshanks, Knox United affirm committee chair, says as an affirming congregation, the church is dedicated to being public, intentional and explicit in its support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"People are concerned about some of the hateful kind of speech around … the 2SLGBTQIA+ community," Crookshanks said.

"Parents of especially trans youth and adults … they're experiencing more anxiety and more concerned about their safety in the community."

Safe space

Crookshanks says Knox will continue fostering a safe space where people can reach out and learn more about different social issues.

On Sunday, they helped host a supportive gathering for 2SLGBTQ+ folks and allies to gather and talk about what they're seeing the community

She's also helping plan a House of Hex drag show to celebrate Pie Day — a United Church of Canada initiative inspired by March 14, Pi Day. Pie stands for public, intentional and explicit inclusion, and celebrates the full inclusion of 2SLGBTQ+ people in faith communities across Canada.

This year will be a little different, Crookshanks said, with more security in the building because they want Knox to be a safe place for everyone.

"It's a reality of what we're facing," Crookshanks said. "Things that are said in the community or on social media, you have to take that seriously."

Jayden Schettler, 17, says his family joined the church five years ago because it actively supports social issues like immigration, climate change and the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

"We have very deep conversations about social problems," Schettler said about the church.

"It's very cool, because everyone has their own insights, and it feels very nice to have everyone say something."

Jayden Schettler, 17, has been attending Brandon's Knox United Church for around five years.

Schettler draws courage from his minister because Miller speaks with confidence about the issues, with an emphasis on welcoming everyone into the conversation, he said.

Miller said Knox's approach is part of being proactive in building a healthy and inclusive community.

"People often will come to us looking for space, looking for support, and we try to address crisis in the community."

Miller says Knox is well-known in Brandon, has prime real estate at a major intersection, with a visible affirming sign. It's been a strong advocate for the 2SLGBTQ+ community for years.

"We need places where our identities are honoured, supported and affirmed. We need places where we can debrief, and where we can name the discrimination that we're experiencing."