Southwestern N.L. mayor says climate change talks needed after another dump of rain

·2 min read

CHANNEL-PORT AUX BASQUES, N.L. — The mayor of a small town on the southwestern tip of Newfoundland says it's time to have serious conversations about the impact of changing weather on communities like his, after another night of heavy rain.

Brian Button said in an interview today that at times, the rain falling on Port aux Basques last night was just as heavy as it was during a storm last week that dumped a month's worth of rain on the town in two days.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney tweeted this morning that nearly 50 millimetres of rain had fallen overnight on the community of about 4,000 people.

That's in addition to the 165 mm that fell between Tuesday and Thursday of last week, an amount that caused rushing waters strong enough to tear through four sections of the Trans-Canada Highway.

An Environment Canada rainfall warning was still in effect this morning, calling for an additional 10 mm of rain and noting that the ground in the area was already near saturation and likely unable to absorb much more water.

Button says the storms, wind speeds and rainfall in his community are becoming more severe, and he says he feels it's time to have serious conversations about how communities like his can better prepare for a changing climate.

Newfoundland and Labrador's government issued a statement saying no significant damage was recorded during Monday night's storm and that work to repair the highway from last week's flooding was ongoing.

"The installation of remaining culverts is delayed due to elevated water levels," the statement said, adding that minor damage was reported along some highways in the Codroy Valley area, just north of Port aux Basques.

The government had hoped the highway would be passable by mid-week, but it now anticipates the repair job won't be finished until later in the week.

Until the roads are fixed, people in the community of Port aux Basques are cut off from the rest of the province, though helicopters are available to fly people out for medical appointments or other urgent needs.

"Residents are encouraged to avail of the air services until the highway is officially opened, otherwise they risk missing appointments," the statement said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Enbridge may face tougher fight for oil barrels, lower rates, after pipeline ruling

    A Canadian regulator's rejection last week of Enbridge Inc's plan to sell space long-term on the country's biggest oil pipeline dealt the company a double whammy that analysts say could hit its bottom line. Enbridge lost a chance to secure shipping contracts for as long as 20 years, and could lose volume to its rival, Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain, which has sold space under long-term contracts for its expanded capacity that is due for completion in late 2022. Enbridge may also end up charging lower tolling rates to its shippers, after the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) found that Enbridge's proposed toll was unreasonable.

  • Canada's West Fraser Timber Sees Shipments Slump on British Columbia Floods

    (Bloomberg) -- West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., one of Canada’s largest lumber producers, said weekly lumber shipments from the west of the country plunged about 25% to 30% in the second half of the month following severe flooding in British Columbia.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebatePulp shipments to the port of Vancouver have averaged less than 2

  • Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah

    The National Hannukah Menorah was lit outside the White House on Sunday night, and a 36-foot tall Menorah was lit in New York as Jews around the world celebrated the first night of Hannukah. (Nov. 29)

  • Ending sanctions main focus for Iran as nuclear talks resume in Vienna

    The talks are about reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was scrapped by former US President Donald Trump.View on euronews

  • Roe v Wade: Could the U.S. Supreme Court overturn landmark abortion rights case?

    The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Wednesday, a case that could potentially unravel abortion protections across the country. Alyssa Julie reports.

  • New variant will 'mushroom everywhere,' says Ontario science adviser

    The omicron variant spreads rapidly, says Dr. Peter Jüni, the head of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, so we need to continue to act quickly with public health measures in Canada to help contain it.

  • COVID in Europe: Greece to fine over-60s for refusing jab, UK to open more vaccination sites

    Roughly a quarter of Greece’s adult population remains unvaccinated.View on euronews

  • Suspended chief of Selkirk First Nation asks courts to reinstate him

    The elected chief of the Selkirk First Nation says he has been unlawfully suspended from his duties and is asking the Yukon Supreme Court to reinstate him. Darin Isaac filed a petition on Nov. 22 asking the court to quash his suspension. He told CBC council had no legal basis to suspend him, since the First Nation does not have any recall legislation. "I want to make sure that things like this don't happen in the future," he said. Isaac was elected as chief in May 2020. According to the petition

  • Feds to apologize to victims of military sexual misconduct on Dec. 13

    OTTAWA — A date has been set for the government to deliver its promised apology to victims of military sexual misconduct. The Department of National Defence announced Monday that the apology will be delivered on Dec. 13 and come in the three parts. Defence Minister Anita Anand will apologize on behalf of the government, chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre will do the same for the military and Jody Thomas, the deputy minister at National Defence, will speak for the department. While offici

  • Crop insurance claims push Sask. into record $2.7B deficit: mid-year financial report

    The Saskatchewan government projected a record $2.7-billion deficit in its mid-year financial update, which was released Monday morning. The deficit projection is up by $97 million from the budget forecast, but down $29 million from the first-quarter update. According to Finance Minister Donna Harpauer, the shortfall is largely due to an expected $2.4 billion in crop insurance claims — $1.5 billion of which have already been paid out. Aside from the crop insurance claims, other expenditures putt

  • RCMP confirm all 22 victims of 2020 mass killing were firearm-related homicides

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia RCMP confirmed to The Canadian Press Monday that all 22 victims of the April 2020 mass killing in the province were shot. The Mounties had never stated whether all victims died as a result of being shot or whether some died in fires, but the national police force confirmed the manner of the deaths to Statistics Canada, which published the information in a report released Thursday. In its national homicide survey, Statistics Canada said the Nova Scotia mass killing helped pu

  • Watch top news stories today | November 29th – Morning edition

    Catch up with the most important stories from around Europe and beyond - latest news, breaking news, World, Business, Entertainment, Politics, Culture, Travel.View on euronews

  • Washington state sees more flooding, next storm approaches

    BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Localized flooding in Washington state from another in a series of rainstorms doesn't appear to be as severe as an extreme weather flooding event earlier in the month. People in the small communities of Sumas and Everson in northwest Washington had been asked to evacuate voluntarily Saturday night. Both towns near the Canadian border previously saw hundreds evacuated and severe flooding from days of rain that caused an estimated $50 million in damage to Whatcom County. I

  • Public safety minister says Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Netherlands ‘factors as a concern’

    Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the the fact the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected in the Netherlands before it was reported in South Africa "factors as a concern." Mendicino added that the government will continue to follow the advice of public health officials in consideration of adding other countries to the list of countries with travel bans.

  • US Rep. Tom Suozzi says he's running for New York governor

    NEW YORK (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi said Monday that he is running for New York governor in next year's election, joining a competitive primary race that became wide open when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Suozzi told reporters on a virtual news conference that he's jumping into the 2022 race. “I’m a common sense Democrat," Suozzi said. “I don’t believe it’s about going to the far left or to the far right; it’s about trying to find the answers to the problems that we face.” The

  • 2 Lethbridge police officers demoted for their roles in 'MemeGate'

    Two police officers in Lethbridge, Alta., have been demoted for their roles in what has become known as "MemeGate." The sanctions were handed down Tuesday afternoon at Lethbridge's Galt Museum in a hearing that was a continuation of an ongoing disciplinary action. Const. Matthew Rilkoff and Const. David Easter of the Lethbridge Police Service initially pleaded guilty on Nov. 2, along with Sgt. Jason Moulton. Rilkoff and Easter will be demoted for a period of one year, which translates into a fin

  • News bulletin 2021/11/29 07:11

    News bulletin 2021/11/29 07:11View on euronews

  • Injured Sarr could miss African Cup of Nations with Senegal

    WATFORD, England (AP) — Senegal could be without Ismaïla Sarr for the African Cup of Nations because the winger has a knee ligament injury. Sarr was hurt in Watford’s 4-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Nov. 20 and will require a further scan “in around a month’s time,” the English club said Tuesday, before another update is given on his condition. The African Cup starts on Jan. 9 and players are scheduled to join up with their national teams at the end of December. Sarr help

  • More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders even as scientists cautioned that it's not clear if the new variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus. The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much is still not known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more

  • Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

    NEW YORK (AP) — Virgil Abloh, a leading designer whose groundbreaking fusions of streetwear and high couture made him one of the most celebrated tastemakers in fashion and beyond, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh's death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and Abloh's own Off-White label, which he founded in 2013. Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear, but his ubiquitous, consumer-friendly presence in culture was wide-ranging and