This is what southwestern Ontario politicians and experts think about new federal border plans

The federal government's plan to strengthen the border is attracting some mixed reaction in Windsor and southwestern Ontario, even as politicians agree that the country needs to do more.

The government announced Tuesday in its fall economic statement measures including a "strike force" on organized crime, drones and helicopters for the RCMP and more sniffer dogs.

The plan comes in response to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump threatening 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods. He wants to see Canada take action to stop migrants and drugs coming into the United States.

One thing experts agreed on was that Canada needed to send the signal it was taking the matter seriously.

"We have to send the signal to our number one trading partner that yes, absolutely, we agree that we need to have security first and foremost, top of mind," said Marta Leardi-Anderson, executive director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor. "And then, how do we do that without interfering with the efficient movement of people and goods?

"I think that's something we need to think about because the last thing we want is more thickness of the border. A thickening of the border is [never] a good idea. "

The Customs and Immigration Union (SIU), representing CBSA workers, says it wasn't consulted on the plan, and while the technology is great, the union's president says that what they really need is more people. Mark Weber says they're short between 2,000 or 3,000 officers.

"It's unfortunate that it's really taken this to get the government of Canada to put some renewed focus on our borders. We've been calling for more staff, more equipment. A lot of the things we see coming out now. We've been kind of screaming into the wind for years and no one's been listening. It's really desperate."

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says he's disappointed in the plan, and doesn't want to see increased militarization at the border.

He agrees that more people are needed. But he says he's also concerned that some of the costs will be downloaded onto Windsor taxpayers.

"I can guarantee you this, there is no way that there won't be additional costs that will get passed on to the city either one way or the other, later on," Masse said.

While Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was unavailable on Wednesday, Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley says he believes tightening border security is the way to go. On whether it'll be enough to stave off the tariff threat, Bradley says "It'll never be enough."

"We're being played and I think we're responding the way we can to the situation that's happening in the United States," Bradley said. "But we've got to live with that and we can only do the best that we can."

Bradley says he wants to see border city mayors come together to discuss the federal government's border plan and its implementation.