How ‘Soviet’ Norway became a grim warning to Keir Starmer

From the outside, Norway can look like a haven of affluence, a country whose population of just 5.5 million is propped up by a gargantuan sovereign wealth fund worth nearly $2 trillion. Yet the country’s vast riches do not mean that it runs a low-tax economy.

Far from it. Instead, its Leftist government has presided over a coalition that has promoted high-cost EU energy rules and alienated its entrepreneurs with punitive wealth taxes.

Back in Britain, as they court ire over net-zero targets and oversee an exodus of 11,000 millionaires from the UK (equivalent to losing half a million average taxpayers), Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Miliband might take note.

For this week Norway became a cautionary tale of what can happen to a Left-wing government that blindly pursues green energy policies and alienates its wealth generators, with its government collapsing after weeks of vicious infighting.

“This is not an outcome I wished for,” said Jonas Gahr Støre, the country’s prime minister, whose Labour party must now govern on its own for the first time in 25 years after his centrist coalition partners decided they could not abide by proposed EU energy rules.

Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway’s prime minister, announced the collapse of the country’s government on Thursday after a row over adopting EU green energy laws - HAKON MOSVOLD LARSEN/AFP

The Labour party is expected to rule alone until the general election later this year, cobbling together support on a case-by-case basis.

And as it does so, one group watching closely will be the thousands of rich Norwegians who have left the country since the coalition took office four years ago, taking their drive and tax contributions with them.

The exile of entrepreneurs

The poster boy for Norway’s recent tax exiles is Fredrik Haga, a tech entrepreneur. Haga went viral for a series of social media posts last year about how Norway’s tax regime had made it impossible for him to keep his start-up in the country.

“I was sitting in my apartment with this tax bill many times larger than my salary,” Haga recalls. “And I was thinking ‘I don’t know how I can pay this’.”

Haga is the kind of dynamic youngster every country claims to want to foster. In 2018, before the wider world had woken up to the possibilities of blockchain technologies behind digital currencies like Bitcoin, he and a friend, Mats Olsen, founded Dune Analytics, a platform offering analysis of cryptocurrency trends.

“[Crypto] was not a cool industry then,” Haga recalls. “We spent many, many months without salaries, with no investors, living in small apartments in cheap parts of Oslo.”

Two years later, crypto was suddenly the hottest commodity in tech. Dune was the right company in the right place at the right time. In three rounds of funding, starting in 2020, they raised more than £62 million.

Haga’s toil was starting to pay off.

“We were on the path to creating something very valuable,” he says. “That should be great, right? In Europe and especially in Norway we need more tech companies, more innovation, more new industries.”

Fredrik Haga, co-founder of Dune Analytics, claims that the country’s tax regime made it impossible for him to continue running the start-up in Norway - @1inch

He had not counted on changes to the tax regime that he says have made it impossible for him to carry on in his homeland. Norway has long had wealth taxes, but over the past two years the now-collapsed centre-left coalition government steadily increased these, and added large increases in tax on unrealised capital gains.

This was a nightmare for a high-valuation, low-revenue tech company like Haga’s, which had a large theoretical value but almost no liquidity.

“When you get venture investment you don’t see any of that money,” Haga says. “It’s all locked in, the investors have all kinds of protection. That’s how tech companies are built. You lose money for many years and then eventually, if you can scale it, the revenues surpass the fixed costs. Even if the paper value of my company was high, that was not at all the same as my spendable wealth.”

The unrealised capital gains tax, he says, creates an “absurd amount of negative side effects,” and left him with only bad options. “To pay the tax you either have to sell shares or take a dividend,” he says. “Taking a dividend from a tech company that’s still investing makes no sense, so you have to sell shares. It has a lot of negative consequences. It’s bad signalling to investors and employees. It creates a weird knock-on effect. It’s an implicit confiscation of the company. If you’re based in Norway you just can’t own that much of your company. You own less of your company for no reason beyond being based in Norway. So it makes sense to not be based in Norway. And that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Switching to Switzerland

As a result, Haga did what hundreds of wealthy and entrepreneurial Norwegians have done over the past two years: he hightailed it to Switzerland.

Since 2022, a quarter of Norway’s top 400 taxpayers have left, representing more than $54 billion (£44 billion) in assets and a net decrease of $448 million (£360 million) in tax revenue. In another country, this might have been a source of shame, or something politicians wanted to rectify. Not in Norway. Instead, the Socialist Party – a leftist party which was not in the coalition – created a “Wall of Shame”, a bank of pictures of some of the wealthy Norwegians who have left, including Haga, pasted up by leader Kirsti Bergstø.

Prominent tech figures, including investor Marc Andreessen and Elon Musk, took a dimmer view. “Wow, that’s crazy,” noted Musk of Haga’s tale. On social media, Haga’s account of his treatment was seen more than 100 million times, drawing international awareness to the strange anti-entrepreneurial politics of one of the richest countries on earth.

In all, it helped crack the image Norway often presents to those beyond its borders, of a Scandinavian paradise, where shrewd investment and a powerful culture of equality have created one of the richest and most egalitarian countries in the world; of a country where everyone’s salary is a matter of public record and speeding tickets can be a percentage of your income.

For Haga and others like him paint a less appealing picture, of a blonde petrostate whose extraordinary wealth is enabling a politics of envy that is scaring off its best and brightest.

The ‘exit tax’

It all began in 2021, when Norwegian voters elected – by a landslide – a centre-left government led by the Labour Party, with Støre as Prime Minister. The new government increased wealth taxes – a feature of Norwegian taxation since 1892 – to an annual 1.1 per cent of assets over 1.7 million Norwegian krone (about £120,000). This wealth tax is on “assessed wealth”, whether realised or not. There used to be a rebate of 45 per cent on this assessed wealth; the new government cut the rebate to 20 per cent. Dividend tax was also increased by roughly 20 per cent, which amplified the effects of the wealth tax as those whose wealth is mostly in shares often have to pay it by taking out dividends.

The exodus began soon after. Rich Norwegians voted with their feet. In September 2022, Kjell Inge Røkke, a billionaire industrialist and the country’s biggest taxpayer, wrote to shareholders announcing that he had made a “difficult choice” and moved from Asker, Norway, to Lugano in Switzerland.

As others followed, the government acted quickly to try to stem the flow. Previously, if you had lived abroad for more than five years, you didn’t have to pay tax on your gains to Norway. The government introduced a so-called “exit tax”, which also included a tax on unrealised capital gains. Coupled with the wealth tax, this has made Norway one of the most hostile countries in Europe for start-up entrepreneurs.

“The idea of the exit tax is that gains you make while you live in Norway should be taxed in Norway,” says Kristoffer Berg, a Norwegian economist at the University of Cambridge who specialises in tax. “So if you make large unrealised capital gains then the principle was you had to pay, even if you left the country. Initially it was based on realisation, so you would only pay when you sold your shares. But the Ministry of Finance realised they had a problem, because they would have to track people living abroad, potentially for decades. It wasn’t a workable solution. So they abolished that and introduced the rule that you have to pay the tax, even on unrealised capital gains, within 12 years.

“The idea was to treat the ‘leavers’ and the ‘stayers’ more similarly than before,” he adds. But the recent chopping and changing means that even in Switzerland there are now three groups of departed Norwegians: those who are exempt from the tax after five years, those who have to pay only on realisation, and those who have to pay within 12 years.

Of the Haga case, Berg says: “I think it is a problem for these start-up companies to pay tax on unrealised gains. But on the other hand it’s hard to design a system that can fit every case.”

‘David against Goliath’

Some are fighting back. Dr Laura Melusine Baudenbacher, a Swiss-based lawyer, recently co-authored a comparative paper on the effect of the changes in Norway and how they compare to other tax regimes around the world. Her firm is helping to prepare a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Norwegian small business owners who feel the wealth taxes have unfairly affected them.

“We have been working a lot with Norwegian clients,” she says. “The reputation Norway has is exemplary in many areas. They are at the top of countless rankings. But once you scratch the surface you realise this country has an extremely strong government, with an extremely strong state, with very limited controls. Over the decades this has led to countless horrific scandals.

“In no country in the world, even the most traditionally socialist countries, is there any model where a government effectively confiscates your wealth. That’s what’s happening in Norway. What makes it even crazier is that foreign-owned companies do not need to pay this tax. On top of it being confiscatory, the Norwegian state is discriminating against its own citizens. If you cannot move or do not want to move out of Norway, this wealth tax and the dividend tax leads to a decrease of your investment and increasingly to companies being sold to the state or foreign investors.”

“The government is appealing to the envy of the wealthy,” she says. “The bizarre thing is that this country has so much oil and gas wealth it does not need to tax the rich. There are voices in Norway who believe this is not just about tax law but that the Norwegian state is on a path to a state-run economy. They can afford to destroy a big part of their private sector because they’re in a ‘moral hazard’ situation. Sweden has abolished its wealth tax. So did France, twice. Because they can’t just pump oil and gas out of the ground to fill the gap that the rich people left. But the Norwegian government thinks it can do that.”

One of her clients is Lars Oscar Øvstegård, who owns a property rental business that employs four people and has a turnover of 7,000,000 krone (£500,000). While Øvstegård previously paid barely any wealth tax, the requirement in 2022 was 290,000 krone (£20,000). To pay this after income tax, he needed to pay himself 580,000 krone (£40,000) more in salary; eight per cent of his company’s total turnover.

Outspoken and media-savvy, Øvstegård, who owns the kind of business that cannot easily be moved abroad, has become a popular figure in the media for being prepared to speak out against the tax.

Lars Oscar Øvstegård, who owns a property rental business, has spoken out against Norway’s tax regime in the media - Lars Oscar Øvstegård/Facebook

“It is David against Goliath,” Øvstegård tells The Telegraph. “Confiscation is the important word; the confiscation of the Norwegian owners creating the capital you need to pay tax.”

What’s particularly galling to him is that foreign owners do not have to pay the same taxes, making Norwegian businesses targets. “When an owner is from another country, or the business is government-owned, they don’t pay the tax. It’s about fairness. Ninety-eight per cent of all businesses in Norway are small or medium enterprises. We cannot move, we cannot do anything. It’s a systematic overreach, happening again and again. Norwegian owners will get weaker and weaker, while outside owners get stronger. In the end it will be impossible for Norwegians to own a business.”

An ‘oil and gas dictatorship’

Norway is not the only country to have toyed with similar policies. Last October, a dozen Labour MPs wrote to Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, to back a cross-party call for a two per cent tax on assets worth more than £10 million. Zarah Sultana, who represents Coventry South as an independent, following her suspension from the Labour Party, said: “We urgently need wealth taxes to rebalance power, fund essential public services and build a society where the needs of the many take precedence over the greed of a few.”

Germany taxes some unrealised gains, although there are many exceptions. The Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris was criticised by many, including her billionaire donor Mark Cuban, who said it would be an “economy killer” when she mooted a similar tax, albeit only for those with a net worth of more than $100 million. Wealth taxes have been tried in many countries; but repealed in most, although Holland and Spain have versions.

Baudenbacher’s report quotes the former Swedish finance minister, Anders Borg, who was responsible for abolishing Sweden’s wealth tax in 2007. “As a Swede, you get the feeling that you are experiencing the same thing we did in the Seventies and Eighties, when business owner after business owner left the country – at great cost to Sweden.”

What sets Norway apart is its oil fund, the Government Pension Fund Global, which was set up in 1990 to invest the proceeds of its petroleum sector. It now holds more than 1.5 per cent, on average, of all the listed companies in the world, while its $1.8 trillion (£1.4 trillion) total size translates to more than $325,000 per Norwegian citizen.

“It feels like the oil wealth is very negative,” Øvstegård says. “They want it to be more ‘government, government, government’. People are starting to say it looks like the Soviets: they want everything to be the state. It’s scary because what built Norway after the war were all the people who created jobs and tax income and lived in Norway and used their money in Norway. Now, successful people have moved out of Norway to Switzerland.”

“More and more people in Norway are saying ‘we are moving into the sphere of oil and gas dictatorships’,” says Baudenacher. “Similar types of behaviour by a very strong government that doesn’t need to fear much.”

‘Many are scared of the state’

Wealth taxes are well established in Norway, as part of a culture of redistributive and egalitarian politics. As Kristoffer Berg points out, the same oil money that means it can afford to annoy its wealthiest people also means it does not need a wealth tax. “It’s a bit weird,” he says. “Why does Norway care so much about revenue? It already has so much, but it seems to care a lot about protecting its tax base. Norway could definitely afford not having an exit tax. It’s more about the principle of equal treatment.”

Kristoffer Berg, a Norwegian economist at the University of Cambridge, questions the oil-rich country’s need to charge its citizens wealth tax - Kristoffer Berg/LinkedIn

Still, Bergstø, the leader of the leftist party who was responsible for the “Wall of Shame”, has said it “gives her strength” as well as a chuckle or two. In an interview with the Danish press in November, Bergstø doubled down on her controversial display.

“I don’t go to work for these people, I go to work for ordinary people,” she told Børsen. “Inequality in Norway is increasing. Since the pandemic the richest have increased their wealth by 63 per cent, while others have been worse off. You wouldn’t believe it, given how much they complain.”

Many rich Norwegians are meanwhile scared to speak out against the government, afraid of politically motivated tax audits or other unwelcome public attention. The “Wall of Shame” of people who have fled paying their dues is only one visible example of this culture. “Many people are scared to speak,” says Øvstegård. “They are scared of the state.”

This has not stopped them fleeing, however. As Starmer is discovering, too, with the exodus from the UK, millionaires are not short of options in 2025. Plenty of other countries are only too happy to welcome them, with generous golden visas and tax breaks.

Now that the Norwegian government has collapsed, with support for the Labour party in the doldrums, there are hopes that reforms to the tax systems might be a feature of the upcoming general election. There have already been signs of a shift in feeling: in October, a scheme for deferring the wealth tax for business owners struggling with liquidity was included in a planned budget.

“The sentiment has shifted,” Haga says. “There are a lot more people vocal in the debate now. It has always been a tax people didn’t like, but in Norwegian culture people like to be humble. Speaking up as [a] rich [person] never gained you a lot of sympathy. It hasn’t been a smart thing to do. But people are furious with the current government. Of course, one theory of big socialist states is that if enough people work in the government or on handouts, their incentive is to keep growing the state. But I think, luckily, people are not happy with these policies and how they have played out.”

But whether any forthcoming changes will be enough to bring back Haga himself, or many of the others who have already left, remains to be seen. “I think Norway’s a great country, but it’s being run by incompetent politicians,” he says. “Running a business from Norway right now is not viable. If policies changed and you only paid tax when you made money, I would probably return one day.”