Will Muller knew immediately that he had a grasshopper problem last spring. Dealing with drought conditions at his farm near the town of Bow Island in southern Alberta last year, he could see the insects hopping all over the fields where he grows lentils, durum wheat, canola and beans. "If you went into the field, you drove in there and the grasshoppers would be flying everywhere, which I'd never seen," Muller said. "You could see the chewing on the plants right away as well and the leaves being