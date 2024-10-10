Space pioneer taking on new mission
Two years after the initial interview, ABC 10News Anchor Lindsey Pena followed through, speaking with the first Mexican-woman to go to space.
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
Dancing Lights NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has shared a breathtaking timelapse he took of red and green auroras outside the window of SpaceX's Endeavour Crew Dragon spacecraft, which is currently docked at the International Space Station. The brief, 11-second clip shows off a dazzling view, with charged particles glowing in magenta and turquoise hues as […]
Scientists have given the planet a check-up — and all is not well.A major new report on what the authors describe as the world's "vital signs," published Tuesday in the journal BioScience, presents a grim picture of where the planet is headed. The assessment was prepared by some of the world's top climate scientists and builds on a previous analysis backed by more than 15,000 scientists.Entitled "The 2024 state of the climate report: Perilous times," the assessment found that 25 of the 35 of the
The new evidence helps astronomers conclusively link two mysteries where there had previously only been hints of a connection.
They were to supposed to fly back on October 7, but their return was delayed by Hurricane Milton.
The Oort Cloud comet — also known as the Tsuchinshan-ATLAS — will be lighting up the sky starting Oct. 9
Study on mice suggests fasting my help some live longer but not everyone would benefit from reduced calorie intake.
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -U.S. scientists David Baker and John Jumper and Briton Demis Hassabis won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for work on decoding the structure of proteins and creating new ones, yielding advances in areas such as drug development. Half the prize was awarded to Baker "for computational protein design" while the other half was shared by Hassabis and Jumper "for protein structure prediction", said the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which makes the award. Baker, 62, is a professor at the University of Washington, in Seattle, while Hassabis, 48, is CEO of Google DeepMind, the AI research subsidiary of Google, where Jumper, 39, also works as senior research scientist.
Marc Garneau had already been strapped into his seat aboard the space shuttle Challenger for two hours before hearing the countdown that would make him Canada's first man in space.
Geoffrey Hinton, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto who helped lay down the foundation for artificial intelligence, has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in physics. He shares the award with John Hopfield of Princeton University. Eric Sorensen reports on Hinton's achievements that enabled machine learning, and warnings about the dangers of A.I.
Scientists in China say they have developed a lightweight, rechargeable battery for Mars exploration that could be powered by the Martian atmosphere while withstanding the planet's extreme temperatures. A state-funded semiconductor lab in China said it has achieved a "milestone" in the development of silicon photonics, which could help the country overcome current technical barriers in chip design and achieve self-sufficiency amid US sanctions. China will overtake the United States in hi-tech and advanced military manufacturing within a decade, according to a prominent Chinese strategist.
Private industry in the United States will have an opportunity to provide NASA with designs for a lander and vehicle that will help supply future Artemis missions to the moon.
The Federal Aviation Administration could approve a license for the launch of SpaceX's Starship 5 as soon as this month, a source told Reuters on Tuesday. Last month, the FAA said it did not expect a determination on a license before late November. SpaceX said on social media late on Monday that Starship's fifth flight test could launch as soon as Oct. 13, pending regulatory approval.
Evacuation orders have been issued as Florida braces for Hurricane Milton.View on euronews
For fusion power aficionados, hitting “breakeven” is something of a Holy Grail: the point at which a fusion reaction produces more power than was required to ignite it. Only one scientific experiment, at the National Ignition Facility, has accomplished that feat, and it took over a decade of tweaking the system to achieve the monumental result. It was meant to probe the limits of physics, not sell power to the grid.
Scientists say their study shows how animals are displaying a similar response to how humans react to a set-back