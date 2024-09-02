Space shuttle teacher-astronaut McAuliffe first woman to get statue on New Hampshire capitol grounds

Decades after she was picked to be America's first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe is still a pioneer — this time as the first woman to be memorialized on the grounds of New Hampshire's Statehouse. McAuliffe was killed aboard the Challenger in 1986.

