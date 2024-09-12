SpaceX all-civilian crew completes 1st privately funded spacewalk

Cover Media

NASA's Revolutionary 'Solar Sail' Spacecraft Soars Above UK. A revolutionary new NASA spacecraft could be seen flying over the length of the UK in the second week of September 2024. NASA's Advanced Composite Solar Sail System (ACS3), launched in April, is testing the use of a massive solar sail to propel spacecraft through space, using only the pressure of sunlight. Its 9-metre-wide solar sail harnesses the solar wind—much like a sailing boat uses wind—to generate momentum. Its acceleration may not match those of rocket boosters, but the lack of resistance in space allows it to build up speed over time - meaning the technology could propel missions to Mars. At the end of August, ACS3 deployed its main solar sail in Earth orbit. The large, reflective sail is visible from the ground when the spacecraft passes overhead at just the right angle to catch the sunlight. If you're lucky enough to see it you'll see a bright 'shooting star' moving towards you across the sky. Rudy Aquilina, project manager of the solar sail mission at NASA Ames, said that the experiment could pave the way for the future of space travel. “This technology sparks the imagination, reimagining the whole idea of sailing and applying it to space travel,” said Aquilina. “Demonstrating the abilities of solar sails and lightweight, composite booms is the next step in using this technology to inspire future missions.”