SpaceX launches spacecraft to bring back stranded astronauts

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Saturday successfully launched its Crew 9 spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to bring back two stranded astronauts from the International Space Station.

The crewed spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov lifted off as planned, propelled into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 reusable, two-stage rocket.

The California-based company's spacecraft lifted off as scheduled from Pad 40 at 1:17 p.m. EDT.

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

Just over two minutes after the launch, the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket completed ignition and broke away from the rocket's second stage touching down at Cape Canaveral's Landing Zone 1.

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The Falcon 9 launch from Pad 40 is the first for a human spaceflight. Crews riding on SpaceX's Dragon typically take off from Kennedy Space Center's Pad 39A but work is being done on that location.

The launch was delayed from Thursday because of Hurricane Helene's high winds rain in the area.

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The capsule is expected to arrive at the ISS at about 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday and spend six months aboard the space station.

This marks the second space flight to the ISS for Hague, the mission's commander and a colonel in the U.S. Space Force.

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

It marks the first flight to space for Gorbunov.

At the end of August, NASA confirmed it was reducing the size of the crew from four to two

Photo by Joe Marino/UPI

The space agency made the decision to accommodate the return of the stranded astronauts of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

The Boeing spacecraft's first manned mission ended in disappointment for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams after a weeklong test flight. They are now scheduled to return to Earth in February.

Wilmore and Williams arrived at the orbiting observatory June 6.

Boeing's Starliner returned to Earth uncrewed earlier this month.