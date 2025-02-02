SpaceX launches more Startlink satellites from California

SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Photo courtesy SpaceX

Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 22 more Starlink satellites, this time from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from pad 4E at 3:02 p.m. PST Saturday.

About eight minutes later, the first stage returned to Earth and touched down in the Pacific Ocean on the SpaceX's drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You."

The upper stage carried the satellites to low Earth orbit 61 minutes after liftoff.

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 4E in California, delivering 22 @Starlink satellites to the constellation pic.twitter.com/Y4xyrVxp5Y— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2025

This was the the 17th flight for B1075, including 13 Starlink missions.

SpaceX has launched 14 Falcon 9 missions this year with nine of them Starlink flights from California and Florida.

It was the 200th orbital launch for SpaceX from Vandenberg.

Two SpaceX launches are scheduled for Monday from Florida.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch another batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit at 3:54 a.m. EST from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Then at 6:32 p.m. EST, a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch the third and final pair of WorldView Legion Earth observation satellites for Maxar Technologies from pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center. These are high-resolution remote sensing satellites operate.

Japan on Sunday successfully launched a flagship H3 rocket and put into orbit a quasi-zenith satellite. The two-stage rocket lifted off at 5:30 p.m. local time from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Five satellites have been successfully deployed. There was a failed debut in 2023.