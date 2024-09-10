SpaceX Polaris Dawn launch: 4 private citizens on their way to record-breaking altitudes
Late Friday night, NASA's plagued Starliner spacecraft finally made it back to the ground. The capsule landed in the New Mexico desert after spending just over three months in space. But thanks to technical issues worrying NASA officials, it left behind the agency's two stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, bookending a disastrous […]
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A daredevil billionaire rocketed back into orbit Tuesday, aiming to perform the first private spacewalk and venture farther than anyone since NASA's Apollo moonshots.
Moments after midnight on Saturday morning, Boeing's much-maligned Starliner spacecraft nailed its descent over the New Mexico desert. After undocking from the International Space Station just under six hours earlier, the capsule pulled off a smooth return to Earth, albeit without stranded NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board. "A safe and successful […]
The groundbreaking mission uncovered artifacts lost in a devastating flood.
The tech billionaire is planning to put missions to Mars on the fast track by launching SpaceX Starship rockets to Mars in two years. CNN’s Kristin Fisher reports.
A Denver-based start-up plans to use powerful lasers to spark a fusion reactor.
Tulip trees were long renowned for their carbon storage. Their unique wood may be responsible.
Explore earth signs zodiac—Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. Discover their practicality, stability, and strong connection to the material world and nature.
As the largest bony fish on the planet, the sunfish is often mistaken for a dying fish. However, these enormous creatures are actually floating at the surface to soak up the sun and regulate their body temperature. Nathan Coleman has all the insights.
New theory forces us to rethink some deeply ingrained concepts, such as life, death and disease.
The Polaris Dawn mission could launch Tuesday morning, sending its crew rocketing into orbit, where they will attempt the first commercial spacewalk.
After several delays, a SpaceX rocket carrying billionaire Jared Isaacman and others blasted off on a mission that will feature the first space walk by private citizens.
A commonly used food coloring can make the skin of a living mouse transparent, allowing scientists to see its organs function, according to a new study.
After two weeks of delays, the ambitious Polaris Dawn space mission, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman and in collaboration with SpaceX, launched early Tuesday morning. Lift off came after one final two-hour delay due to "unfavorable weather at the launch site," as reported SpaceX. Isaacman, the CEO of the payment-processing company Shift4, is joined on the mission by former Air Force pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet and two SpaceX engineers, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis.
Today on CNN 10, we’re looking at growing concerns over a rare mosquito virus in communities in the US northeast. We next go to Southern California where residents dealing with landslides since the 1950s are bracing for more. We also get some good news straight from space, after a spacecraft returns to Earth in one piece. And we’ll see how technology is changing the house building game. All this and more on CNN 10!
