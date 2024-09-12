SpaceX Polaris Dawn LIVE: Billionaire set to attempt first privately-funded spacewalk in 'riskiest' mission

The first privately-funded spacewalk is set to take pace by a group of astronauts who will leave a SpaceX capsule in the company’s riskiest mission yet.

A billionaire entrepreneur, a retired military fighter pilot and two SpaceX employees have been orbiting Earth aboard Crew Dragon since Tuesday’s pre-dawn launch from Florida of the Polaris Dawn mission.

It is the Elon Musk-led company’s latest and riskiest bid to push the boundaries of commercial spaceflight.

The event is being livestreamed with two astronauts set to venture outside Crew Dragon while two stay inside.

The capsule, at an altitude of 700 km (435 miles), will be completely depressurised, and the whole crew will rely on their slim, SpaceX-developed spacesuits for oxygen.

Jared Isaacman, 41, a pilot and the billionaire founder of electronic payments company Shift4, is bankrolling the Polaris mission, as he did his Inspiration4 flight with SpaceX in 2021.

The others in Polaris include mission pilot Scott Poteet, 50, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, and SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis, 30, and Anna Menon, 38, both senior engineers.

Who is on board the spacecraft?

He has declined to say how much he is paying for the missions, but they are likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, based on Crew Dragon's price of roughly $55 million a seat for other flights.

During thespacewalk, Isaacman and Gillis will exit the Crew Dragon tethered by an oxygen line while Poteet and Menon remain inside.

A group of astronauts who will leave a SpaceX capsule, testing a new line of spacesuits in the company's riskiest mission yet, pushing the boundaries of commercial spaceflight.