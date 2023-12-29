SpaceX Rocket Launches US Military Spaceplane Into Orbit

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Thursday, December 28, carrying the United States Space Force’s (USSF) Boeing X-37 space plane, or orbital test vehicle, into orbit.

The mission, designated USSF-52, marked Falcon Heavy’s ninth launch overall and the third Falcon Heavy launch in support of national security, according to SpaceX.

This footage from a local resident shows what they called “backyard theater” as Falcon Heavy’s two boosters were returning back to Earth. “Always cool. Always amazing. Onward!” they wrote on X.

SpaceX said the boosters landed safely. Credit: Laura Straut via Storyful

