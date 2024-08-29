SpaceX's Falcon 9 grounded after failing landing attempt

Reuters Videos
Updated

STORY: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has grounded SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, according to the agency on Wednesday.

It follows the failure of a routine landing attempt during a Starlink mission, and this marks the second time the FAA has grounded SpaceX this year.

It may also delay SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission, which plans to send four private astronauts on the first commercial spacewalk.

On Wednesday morning, the rocket successfully launched Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida.

But when it attempted to land on a barge, the rocket fell into the ocean after a fiery touchdown.

Falcon 9 rockets are essential for launching satellites and people into space, so groundings are rare.

The last time was July when a second-stage failure lost a batch of Starlink satellites.

No satellites or people were in danger during Wednesday's flight, but the landing failure suggests a problem with the rocket that the FAA believes could pose a risk in future missions if not properly investigated.

The Polaris Dawn mission was already delayed twice this week over a helium leak and bad weather.

In late September Falcon 9 is also set to launch two NASA astronauts on a Crew Dragon spacecraft.

This same mission is set to eventually bring home two astronauts stranded on the International Space Station who arrived on Boeing's troubled Starliner craft.

NASA oversees Falcon 9 for its missions, but it’s unclear how the latest grounding will affect them.

Since its first launch in 2010, SpaceX has built a large fleet of reusable Falcon boosters, enabling it to launch more frequently than its competitors.

The booster that failed on Wednesday was on its 23rd flight.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Starliner Is Such a Disaster That Boeing May Cancel the Entire Project

    Space Nightmare Over the weekend, NASA finally announced its final decision: Boeing's plagued Starliner is coming back empty-handed. Instead, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will get a ride on board SpaceX's Crew Dragon in February. It's an extremely unfortunate development for Boeing, a company that has been battling with Starliner's development for years […]

  • NASA's Moon Launcher Is in Big Trouble

    NASA's efforts to return astronauts to the lunar surface and build an entire space station circling the Moon just got even more expensive. The space agency's gigantic Space Launch System (SLS), a rocket designed to launch its Orion capsule to the Moon, will need an entirely separate launch tower dubbed Mobile Launcher 2, starting […]

  • Orcas Strike Again

    It Keeps Happening Killer whales are back at it again off the coast of Spain, and this time, there's a new theory about their mysterious motivations. As the New York Times and other outlets report, a pod of orcas destroyed the rudder of the Amidala, a sailboat with a two-person Belgian crew that became stranded near […]

  • NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars begins steep climb to rim of a crater

    NEW YORK (AP) — NASA’s Perseverance rover is tackling a steep new challenge on Mars.

  • Webb telescope spots six rogue worlds within a glowing cosmic cloud

    Astronomers used the James Webb Space Telescope to spot rogue worlds that don’t orbit stars within a cosmic cloud 960 light-years away.

  • REUTERS NEXT-India's space agency chief sees higher funding

    India's space agency expects a 20%-30% increase in its budget in the coming years, its head said in a Reuters NEXT Newsmaker interview on Tuesday, describing the agency's rocket launch prices as on a par with SpaceX's, though without giving details. In a wide-ranging interview, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath discussed ongoing plans for a heavy-lift booster rocket - capable of carrying large payloads - using a combination of private and public money. The government has allotted nearly 130 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) to India's space department this year.

  • Unraveling the Profound Mysteries of the 1133

    Discover the powerful meaning of 1133 angel number. Explore its significance in spiritual growth, creativity, and divine support. Learn more now!

  • Masses of dead fish blanket Greek tourist port after flooding

    STORY: :: Hundreds of thousands of dead fish blanket the port of a Greek tourist town:: They were swept in by receding flood waters and died upon contact with saltwater:: Volos, Greece:: August 28, 2024:: Stelios Limnios, Council member:: “It spans kilometers, and in fact, fishermen in the area say that it’s not just along the coast but in the center of the Pagasetic Gulf.”:: "The second potential issue is widespread pollution from pathogens that could develop, potentially harming marine mammals in the Pagasetic Gulf, such as dolphins and turtles. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage; we will have to see how things develop over the next few days. We are worried."The floating carcasses created a silvery blanket across the port and a stench that alarmed residents and authorities who raced to scoop them up before the odor reached nearby restaurants and hotels.The fish were swept into the Pagasetic Gulf by receding flood waters from Storm Daniel, dying immediately upon contact with the saltwater. That was after being displaced from their usual freshwater habitats during flooding last year.About 40 tonnes of dead fish have been removed so far by local authorities. Local prosecutors have ordered an investigation into the matter. Greece has seen a rise in intense storms and flooding in recent years, which scientists say is a result of climate change.

  • SpaceX rocket grounded as two key human spaceflight missions loom

    SpaceX’s prolific Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded for the second time in two months after federal regulators said they wanted to review a wayward landing attempt that occurred Wednesday.

  • Scientists May Have Cracked the Decades-Old Space Mystery of the “Wow!” Signal

    We just didn’t have strong enough telescopes until now.

  • SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission to have first-ever commercial spacewalk

    SpaceX will be launching their 5-day Polaris Dawn mission from Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida on Wednesday after a delay due to a helium leak on ground equipment. Billionaire Jared Isaacman and SpaceX crew trainer Sarah Gillis will conduct the first-ever commercial spacewalk at a record altitude of 870 miles, 600 miles farther than the International Space Station.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals Classic Trump Hand Gesture That Shows When He’s Lying

    The former Trump attorney explains the ex-president’s “tell.”

  • The Foo Fighters Have Come Up With A Solution To Their Donald Trump Problem

    The band weren't exactly thrilled to hear that their song My Hero was being used at a pro-Trump political event.

  • MSNBC Host to Trump Campaign Adviser: I May Sue You for Defamation

    Corey Lewandowski, a recently rehired campaign adviser for Donald Trump, deflected multiple times when asked by MSNBC anchor Ari Melber why he had deliberately been dishonest to him in a prior interview.Instead, Lewandowski accused Melber of making certain critical comments about Trump, which Melber denied, to the point where the MSNBC anchor threatened legal action for defamation if Lewandowski continued to do so.On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Beat, Melber brought Lewandowski’s attention to a

  • Jim Jordan subpoenas company of Trump judge’s daughter

    The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed the company that employs the daughter of Juan Merchan, the New York judge who is overseeing former President Trump’s hush money trial. The subpoena escalates a brewing battle between the panel’s Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government and the company, Authentic Campaigns, which previously rebuffed lawmakers’ demands to…

  • Revenge dresses? Kaia Gerber is all for revenge bikinis

    The model kicked back lakeside in a black swimwear set with a cryptic message - see more

  • Body of Massachusetts man who went missing while on vacation found under home

    Authorities in South Carolina said they have found the body of an endangered Massachusetts man who went missing over a week ago while vacationing with his family on Hilton Head Island. Stanley Kotowski, 60, had not been seen since leaving his family's vacation rental in Sea Pines the morning of Aug. 16, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report.

  • Brooke Shields’s Daughter Wore Her Mom’s Andre Agassi Wedding Dress to Her High School Graduation (Exclusive)

    Shields and daughter Grier Henchy, who wore the special dress, tell PEOPLE exclusively about how the look it came to be

  • Opinion - Russians are waking up to Putin’s Ukraine folly

    Ukraine’s unexpected incursion into Russia’s Kursk region — and Moscow's inability to marshal a serious response to it — has shaken public sentiment within Russia.

  • Jordan Chiles Returns to Social Media Post-Olympics Medal Controversy with a Sexy Bikini Photo That's Pure Gold

    The gymnast posted a few swimsuit pics on social media following her medal controversy at the Olympics — and she's got that golden glow