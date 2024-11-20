SpaceX's Starship rocket launch sixth test flight as Trump and Musk watch

The SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14, 2024.

SpaceX launched its Starship megarocket Tuesday, attended by President-elect Donald Trump and allies. The Super Heavy booster splashed into the Gulf of Mexico, missing the "chopstick" tower catch. SpaceX cited technical issues, overshadowing the event despite Trump's praise of the engineering feat during his victory speech.

SpaceX flew its latest test flight of its Starship megarocket on Tuesday, with President-elect Donald Trump joining Elon Musk to witness the spectacle firsthand in the latest sign of their ever closer ties.

But the Republican leader was deprived of the chance to see the descending first stage caught in the launch tower's "chopstick" arms, an engineering marvel demonstrated by the company last month and one he personally lauded during his election victory speech.

Instead, the massive Super Heavy booster made a more subdued splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Company representatives cited unmet technical criteria, dampening the triumph of an event attended by an array of Trump-world figures.

Space X founder and CEO Musk has been a constant presence at Trump's side since the incoming president's election victory, joining him at a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei and even at a UFC bout.

Trump's decision to travel to Musk's home turf was the latest sign of the burgeoning bond between the billionaire duo, which has raised questions over possible conflicts of interests given SpaceX's lucrative contracts with NASA and the Pentagon.

With twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets that powered Apollo missions, Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

SpaceX successfully catches returning Starship booster with 'Mechazilla' arms

Polaris Dawn mission: Valuable space race progress or vanity project?