SpaceX's Starship rocket launch sixth test flight as Trump and Musk watch

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
The SpaceX Starship spacecraft lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on March 14, 2024.

SpaceX launched its Starship megarocket Tuesday, attended by President-elect Donald Trump and allies. The Super Heavy booster splashed into the Gulf of Mexico, missing the "chopstick" tower catch. SpaceX cited technical issues, overshadowing the event despite Trump's praise of the engineering feat during his victory speech.

SpaceX flew its latest test flight of its Starship megarocket on Tuesday, with President-elect Donald Trump joining Elon Musk to witness the spectacle firsthand in the latest sign of their ever closer ties.

But the Republican leader was deprived of the chance to see the descending first stage caught in the launch tower's "chopstick" arms, an engineering marvel demonstrated by the company last month and one he personally lauded during his election victory speech.

Instead, the massive Super Heavy booster made a more subdued splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Company representatives cited unmet technical criteria, dampening the triumph of an event attended by an array of Trump-world figures.

Space X founder and CEO Musk has been a constant presence at Trump's side since the incoming president's election victory, joining him at a meeting with Argentina's President Javier Milei and even at a UFC bout.

Trump's decision to travel to Musk's home turf was the latest sign of the burgeoning bond between the billionaire duo, which has raised questions over possible conflicts of interests given SpaceX's lucrative contracts with NASA and the Pentagon.

With twice the thrust of the Saturn V rockets that powered Apollo missions, Starship is the most powerful rocket ever built.

(AFP)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
SpaceX successfully catches returning Starship booster with 'Mechazilla' arms
Polaris Dawn mission: Valuable space race progress or vanity project?

Latest Stories

  • Trump Casts TV Doctor Mehmet Oz in New Administration

    Donald Trump announced the shocking addition of talk-show personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to his new administration on Tuesday, handing him the reins to overhaul the country’s Medicaid and Medicare programs. “I am very pleased to nominate Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator,” Trump said in a statement. “America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again.”

  • Canada-U.S. border hours to change at 35 ports of entry in new year

    People who frequently cross the Canada-U.S. border will find they have a shorter window for travel come the new year.The Canada Border Services Agency says as of 12:01 a.m. local time on Jan. 6, 35 ports of entry will adjust their hours of service as a way to enhance security for both Canada and the U.S., a news release said Monday.There will be hours adjustments seven days per week at 12 ports of entry in Manitoba, 10 in Quebec, six in Saskatchewan, four in New Brunswick, two in B.C. and one in

  • Elon Musk, senior Trump adviser have ‘massive blowup’ over Cabinet picks

    Elon Musk had a “massive blowup” with a top aide for President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago because the pair reportedly disagreed on Cabinet appointments. Musk, believed to have spent around $120 million to get Trump elected, engaged the incoming president’s longtime adviser Boris Epshteyn in a “huge explosion” last week, according to Axios. Musk reportedly accused Epshteyn of leaking ...

  • Maggie Haberman Reveals What Donald Trump Admitted In Private About Matt Gaetz

    The president-elect has confessed it “in discussions with people" about his attorney general pick, said The New York Times journalist.

  • Elon Musk’s bromance with Donald Trump isn’t going down that well in MAGAworld anymore

    ANALYSIS: He may have reached ‘uncle status’ with Trump’s granddaughter Kai, but Musk has already started to fall out with the people surrounding the president-elect. That hasn’t stopped him continuing to push to influence Cabinet picks, John Bowden reports

  • Pressure is on to get Biden to fulfill a campaign promise before he leaves office

    Advocacy groups are pressuring Biden to fulfill a campaign promise and prevent President-elect Trump from initiating another series of executions.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Covered Up ‘Sexual Harassment and Assault’ Claims

    Marjorie Taylor Greene made a sensational allegation that her Republican colleagues in Congress have covered up “sexual harassment and assault claims” by paying off victims with taxpayer money. The MAGA diehard made the revelation as a growing number of GOP politicians have expressed reservations about Donald Trump’s choice to appoint the scandal-scarred ex-lawmaker Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general. “For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate,” she began. “If we are going to relea

  • People Who Voted For Donald Trump And Regret It, Tell Us What You Wish You Knew Before Voting

    I'm here to hear you out.

  • Trump: ‘No more Judges confirmed before Inauguration Day!’

    President-elect Trump on Tuesday called for the Senate to stop confirming judges before he is sworn into office, amid a frantic effort from Democrats to confirm President Biden’s nominees. “The Democrats are trying to stack the Courts with Radical Left Judges on their way out the door. Republican Senators need to Show Up and Hold…

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Make Nice With Trump After Years of Being Bitter Enemies

    The co-hosts of MSNBC’s Morning Joe made the bombshell announcement Monday that they’d visited President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, who were once friends with Trump but became arguably his most prominent critics in the media during his first administration, said at the top of the show they had been given the opportunity to meet with the former president on Friday. “Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago, to meet personally with president-elect Trump,” Brzezinski

  • Where do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema go for their apologies now?

    ANALYSIS: The two most controversial Democrats in Congress saw what was coming a mile off, writes Eric Garcia

  • Putin’s Pals Are Freaking Out About Biden’s Bombshell Missile Move

    A jubilant mood in Russia, where the return of Donald Trump to the presidency was perceived as a prologue to Moscow’s triumph against Ukraine, has now been replaced with jittery anticipation in light of President Joe Biden’s reported approval for Kyiv to launch long-range missile strikes against Russian military targets. State media’s talking heads initially dismissed the leak in the New York Times as a fake cooked up by “American propagandists.”

  • 'Big Difference There': Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump With A Key Reminder About Eric

    The late-night host offered a correction to a line about Trump from a recent Mar-a-Lago event.

  • Russia is dropping millions on pay for up to 100,000 North Korean soldiers. They're unlikely to see much of it.

    Russia is paying $2,000 a month for each North Korean soldier, per reports. But the soldiers, who could number 100,000, probably won't see any of it.

  • Trump’s FCC Pick Threatens to Kill Skydance-Paramount Deal Over CBS

    Incoming Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr threatened on Tuesday to upend Skydance’s planned merger with Paramount Global over CBS' refusal to release the transcript of its 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris. Carr noted to Fox News host Dana Perino how the FCC gave broadcast networks “free access to a valuable public resource, the airwaves” in exchange that “they have to serve the public interest.” He then brought up a conservative watchdog’s complaint to the FCC over

  • CBS’s 60 Minutes sparks right-wing backlash over brutal takedown of Trump’s cabinet picks

    Elon Musk took a swipe at CBS correspondent Scott Pelley for his ‘trash propaganda piece’

  • Trump joked about a third term in 2028. So can he run again?

    The 22nd amendment bars presidents from a third term in office. Is it enough to stop Trump?

  • Kari Lake reaches settlement in 2022 election defamation case

    Election denier Kari Lake has reached a settlement in a defamation case brought against her concerning her failed Arizona gubernatorial run in 2022, according to reports.

  • Caroline Kennedy Blasts Cousin RFK Jr.’s ‘Dangerous’ Anti-Vax Views

    U.S. ambassadors aren’t supposed to comment on domestic politics, but that didn’t stop Caroline Kennedy from telling a group of Australian journalists what she really thinks about cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “I think Bobby Kennedy’s views on vaccines are dangerous,” President John F. Kennedy’s daughter said Sunday during a speech at the National Press Club of Australia, where she has served as President Joe Biden’s ambassador since 2022. Her answer was in response to a question about the risk o

  • Russia Has a Disturbing History of Deadly Falls

    One of the greatest Russian ballet dancers of his generation plunged to a tragic death from the fifth floor of his apartment building in St. Petersburg on Saturday. He was 39 years old. Vladimir Shklyarov’s fatal fall has inevitably prompted an online surge of renewed interest in ‘Russian Sudden Death Syndrome,’ referring to an uncanny propensity among Kremlin critics and Russian criminal elements for meeting untimely deaths under suspicious or otherwise bizarre circumstances–very often, by fall