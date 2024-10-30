Spain floods latest: ‘Baby among 62 dead’ as 1,000 soldiers deployed after devastating flooding in Valencia

Spain floods latest: ‘Baby among 62 dead’ as 1,000 soldiers deployed after devastating flooding in Valencia

At least 62 people have died in devastating flash flooding in southern and eastern Spain, with reports emerging that a baby is among those who have been killed.

Torrential rain caused flooding across a large area of the country, including the cities of Valencia and Malaga, on Tuesday.

Police and rescue services used helicopters to lift people from their homes and cars as mud-coloured water quickly filled streets in villages, towns and cities.

More than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the worst-hit areas to help search for those unaccounted for.

As Spain’s central government set up a crisis committee to help co-ordinate rescue efforts, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning that 62 people have died so far.

Reports have suggested that a baby is among four people who have died in the town of Torrent, just outside Valencia. The Independent has so far been unable to verify the information.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said dozens of towns had been flooded.

“For those who are looking for their loved ones, all of Spain feels your pain,” Mr Sanchez said in a televised address. “Our priority is to help you. We are putting all the resources necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy.”

Key points

Baby among four discovered dead in Torrent - reports

‘We are united and we will rebuild your streets’ - Spanish PM

Spanish king and queen praise ‘titantic work’ of rescuers

Valencia CF cancel game after ‘weather phenomenon'

Stranded cars and mud-filled streets - devastation in pictures

Two women dead and five missing in Castilla-La Mancha

12:22 , Salma Ouaguira

Emergency services in Castilla-La Mancha have confirmed the deaths of two women, an 88-year-old in the municipality of Mira, Cuenca, and another in Letur, Albacete, as a result the intense rainfall.

Five individuals are currently reported missing, and significant material damage has been reported in Letur, according to Spanish media,

Around a dozen other municipalities are affected by the severe weather.

Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla-La Mancha government, announced in a press conference that a request for a disaster zone declaration will be made and “the priority now is people’s safety.”

There are currently 154 personnel on the ground in Letur.

Milagros Tolón, the government delegate for the region, has traveled to Letur, where authorities are actively working to locate the missing individuals.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that additional Army units, along with search dogs and drones, will be dispatched in the coming hours.

The Castilla-La Mancha Ministry of Education has announced the suspension of 17 school routes, affecting 235 students in the provinces of Guadalajara, Albacete, and Cuenca.

Watch: Moment woman with dog is rescued in Valencia

12:10 , Salma Ouaguira

Una gran persona jamás abandona a su mascota. Ni con el agua al cuello inundándose su casa en Valencia mientras la rescatan.

Toda mi admiración👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/d4uO8EzLft — Fran Navarro (@fran_navarr0) October 30, 2024

In pictures: Deadly Spain floods

12:09 , Salma Ouaguira

Rescuers search for missing people among debris brought by the floods in Letur, in the province of Albacete, Spain (EPA)

Residents clean the street next to cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia (AP)

Residents cross a flooded street in Sedavi, in the province of Valencia, eastern Spain (EPA)

Authorities made changes to Valencia’s river after ‘Great Flood’ in 1957 - but still region experiences flooding

12:03 , Alex Ross

The flash flooding is the worst flood-related catastrophe in Spain since 1996, when 87 people died and 180 were injured in a flash flood near Biesca in the Pyrenees.

But what about in Valencia?

The region was last badly hit by a flooding disaster in 1957 when heavy rain resulted in the deaths of at least 81 people.

Keen to avoid a repeat of “The Great Flood”, Spanish authorities diverted the city main river, the Turia, with the riverbed turned dry and a park built within it.

However, the city has continued to be impacted by flooding, including in 2019 and 2020.

Local media suggest that the real estate boom in the region, which has led to changes along the coastline, has further put the area at risk of flooding. The region also experiences unusually intense episodes of torrential rain.

Death toll rises to 62

11:40 , Alex Ross

At least 62 people have died in flash floods affecting eastern Spain, the regional government of Valencia has just said in an updated statement on Wednesday.

It is now the worst flood-related disaster in Spain since 1996, when 87 people died near in a town in the Pyrenees mountains.

Baby among four discovered dead in Torrent - reports

11:26 , Alex Ross

We’re hearing reports that a baby is among the 62 people who have been confirmed dead by authorities following the flash flooding.

Torrential rain turned streets into rivers and left many trapped in their homes as the water levels rose last night. This morning’s pictures of cars swept up on the roadside and electricity lines down show the devastation caused.

On the outskirts of the city of Valencia, the towns of Torrent, Paiporta and Chiva appear to have been among the worst hit, as Spanish soldiers respond to help rescue efforts.

In Paiporta, it’s been reporting this morning that there were four bodies discovered, including two men, a woman and baby. In Torrent, five were people were found dead.

Video shared of ‘tornadoes’ during rain storms in Valencia

11:09 , Alex Ross

Videos have been shared on social media showing some of the conditions in Valencia last night, as the region was hit by torrential rain that led to flash flooding.

This video appears to show motorists sheltering at a petrol stations as debris is swirls around outside.

The author of the post on X, formerly Twitter, writes: “Another video of one of the tornadoes that have affected the Valencia area.”

Otro vídeo de uno de los tornados que han afectado la zona de Valencia, este ha sido en #Benifaio .



Vídeo vía: telegram Emergencias España pic.twitter.com/rlJ6Wjr38q — Adrián 🚒 (@BB3Adri) October 29, 2024

Help could come from European Union - Spanish PM

11:03 , Alex Ross

More now from Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, who has addressed those living in the towns and cities left devastated by the flooding.

He says the country could turn to the European Union for support on what will ultimately be a huge recovery project.

He says: “Behind all of this damage there are decades of efforts and projects that have been put into uncertainty, but please know that we will help you with all of the state resourses and, if necessary the European Union, so that could can move forwrad, so that you can rebuild your homes and lives as quickly as possible.”

The German government has already offered its help.

“We are in direct contact with the Spanish government as to whether there should be support from Germany for this terrible disaster,” a spokesperson in Berlin said.

Residents walk among debris on a rail track following flood in Valencia (AFP via Getty Images)

‘We are united and we will rebuild your streets’ - Spanish PM

10:53 , Alex Ross

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, is continuing to hold a news briefing on the flash floods.

He says: “Our thoughts go out to those whose homes and possessions have been devastated and whose lives have been covered in mud.

“We are united and we will rebuild your streets and your squares and bridges.”

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez speaking at a press conference after the flash floods (Sky News)

‘Spain weeps with you’ - Spanish prime minister addresses those looking for missing loved ones

10:49 , Alex Ross

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez is now speaking on the flash flooding in his country.

He starts by explaining that dozens of villages and towns have been flooded, while many bridges have been destroyed and roads cut off.

He says: “I would like to, on behalf of the government and the whole of Spanish society, convey all of our solidatory and condolences to the families of those who have died in this tragedy in the region of Valencia and Castilla La Mancha.

“To those who are still looking for lost ones, Spain weeps with all of you - our absolute priority is to help you.”

Death toll rises to 52 after death of elderly woman in Cuenca

10:41 , Alex Ross

Earlier we reported that authorities had confirmed a death toll of 51 following the flash floods on Tuesday, that has now risen to 52.

The central government office for Castilla La Mancha region has said an 88-year-old woman was found dead in the city of Cuenca following the extreme weather.

Cuenca is situated between Valencia and Madrid and has a population of around 55,000 people.

Valencia CF cancel game after ‘weather phenomenon'

10:34 , Alex Ross

Valencia CF were due to play Parla Escuela in Madrid tonight - but we’ve just heard that the game has been postponed.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Valencia CF said the rearrangement was the “most appropriate measure due to the terrible consequences of the weather phenomenon experienced in the Valencia region”.

A spokesperson added that people should avoid travelling at this time.

In an earlier post, the club sent its “sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died” in the flooding.

It continued: “Much strength to all the neighbours and affected populations and to the groups that are working on the prevention and consequences of the effects of the storm. The club is at the disposal of the authorities and the affected municipalities to help in any way possible.”

Trains cancelled, schools closed

10:23 , Alex Ross

As operations continue to search for those missing and clear up the damage left by the flooding, we’re hearing that trains to the cities of Madrid and Barcelona have been cancelled.

Schools and “other essential services” have also been suspended in the worst-hit areas.

Lower house Speaker Francine Armengol said Wednesday’s parliamentary session would be called off because of the disaster.

Have you been impacted?

10:12 , Alex Ross

If you have been impacted by the flooding in Spain, or know someone who has, contact alexander.ross@independent.co.uk

‘Neighbourhood is destroyed'

10:11 , Alex Ross

We’re hearing more from communities devastated by the flooding last night.

In the suburb of Barrio de la Torre in Valencia, bar owner Christian Viena said: “The neighbourhood is destroyed, all the cars are on top of each other, it’s literally smashed up.

“Everything is a total wreck, everything is ready to be thrown away. The mud is almost 30 centimetres deep.”

Residents inspect cars piled up after being swept up by floods in Valencia (AP)

Spanish king and queen praise ‘titantic work’ of rescuers

10:04 , Alex Ross

Spanish King Felipe and Queen Letizia issue a statement on the floods in eastern and southern Spain.

Theys said: “Strength, courage and all the necessary support for all those affected.

“Our warmest message and recognition to local and regional authorities and all emergency services, armed forces and state security forces and corps for the titanic work they have been doing from the very beginning.”

King Felipe and Queen Letizia (Getty Images)

Cars swept away and roads become muddy rivers in Valencia

10:00 , Alex Ross

Floods of mud-coloured water tumbled vehicles down streets at frightening speeds. Pieces of wood swirled with household articles.

Rescuers were seen pulling people from their home on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Local media report that the death toll could easily rise with some regions yet to report victims and search efforts continuing in areas with difficult access.

Cars piled up following torrential rain in Valencia (AP)

A woman walks through a flooded street in Valencia (AP)

Storms forecast to continue this week

09:51 , Alex Ross

The rain had subsided in Valencia by late Wednesday morning, but more storms are forecast through Thursday, according to Spain’s national weather service.

Spain has experienced similar autumn storms in recent years.

Scientists say increased episodes of extreme weather are likely linked to climate change.

British couple stranded in car for nearly 10 hours

09:48 , Alex Ross

A couple from the Midlands have told Sky News how they were stuck in their car for almost 10 hours during the floods.

Vitalij Farafonov and his wife were on the motorway in Valencia when they were diverted off the road on Tuesday night.

Hee said they were stuck on a “random rural road” before rescue teams arrived.

Mr Farafonov said: “It was mayhem as we counted nine or 10 overturned lorries on a half mile stretch of the motorway.

“We’ve never seen anything like it.”

‘The worst day of my life'

09:41 , Alex Ross

Among the worst-hit areas is the town of Utiel, around 60 miles inland from Valencia.

Mayor Ricardo Gabaldon said: “Yesterday was the worst day of my life.

He said several people were still missing in his town.

“We were trapped like rats. Cars and trash containers were flowing down the streets. The water was rising to three metres,” he said.

Stranded cars and mud-filled streets - devastation in pictures

09:37 , Alex Ross

A resident cleans her house next to cars piled up due to mudslide in the flooded area in Picuana (AFP via Getty Images)

Traffic halted on a road near the Turia River with the highway network damaged by flooding (EPA)

Rescuers reach a stranded vehicle in the road (AP)