How sun-baked soil and an unusual weather phenomenon caused Spain’s deadly flash flooding

Residents begin the cleanup on streets piled high with cars swept away by the floods

A “perfect storm” of climate change, sun-baked soil and a meteorological phenomenon known as the “cold drop” created the deadliest flash floods in Spain since 1996.

Questions are now being asked about the level of flood defences needed to combat the annual autumn downpours in the region of Valencia.

Torrential rainfall in autumn along the Spanish Mediterranean coast is caused by a “gota fría” or cold drop.

It occurs when warmer, moist Mediterranean air hits a sudden influx of colder air from the north and triggers very heavy, localised downpours.

Valencia, which is on the coast, is particularly at risk of these isolated high-altitude depressions in autumn because the Mediterranean Sea is still warm.

Emergency services personnel help a woman to safety through the flood-hit town of Mira in Cuenca, inland from Valencia - Alvaro del Olmo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The phenomenon is not new but it is becoming more extreme, which scientists blame on climate change caused by humans.

Global warming caused by greenhouse gases retains heat, which feeds storms with more energy. That means when a storm comes, it unleashes with greater force.

Aemet, the Spanish meteorological agency, said on Wednesday that Valencia had experienced “the most adverse cold drop of the century” before the devastating floods.

Climate change is blamed for a quadrupling in intensity of the torrential rains. Not only has rainfall become heavier, but extreme episodes are also happening more often, says Aemet.

Credit: radiovalencia/X, WorldCrisisRepo/X, Weathermonitors/X

Cars piled up after being swept away by floods in Valencia - Alberto Saiz

Data from Aemet shows 19 per cent more precipitation during torrential rain than in the 1960s in areas vulnerable to “cold drops”.

Rainfall intensity increased fourfold over the past 50 years in Spain, according to a recent study by the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, which found an increase in both heavy and torrential rain.

The threshold for torrential rain is 60mm of precipitation. In this cold drop, about 200mm fell in general and as much as 400mm in some areas, such as the town of Utiel, in the Valencian region.

Rescuers searching for people trapped among the debris of the floods in Letur, Albacete province, which is inland from the coastal region of Valencia - Manu/PA-EFE/Shutterstock

Aemet’s office in Valencia told the El Diario newspaper: “It is not possible for air and sea temperatures to be increasing and everything else to remain the same.”

This new climate reality in a country which now suffers record-breaking heatwaves in the summer is hard to live with because cold drops are so unpredictable.

Heavy rainfall does not always cause flash floods but Valencia is vulnerable to them.

They are more likely to happen because Spanish soil, especially after the summer, can be dry and hardened and will not absorb water.

When there is sudden rainfall, such as during a cold drop, the water stays on the surface, which exacerbates the risk of flash floods.

Meanwhile, Spain’s rivers, especially in the Mediterranean basin, are short and steep with narrow floodplains. Riverbeds and dry stream channels fill up quickly, creating a threat to nearby communities.

Urbanisation of flood-prone areas has also reduced natural drainage, with soil being replaced by concrete.

Drainage system cannot cope

Valencia’s drainage system was also not designed to handle such intense downpours.

Despite efforts to modernise the infrastructure, the region remains vulnerable to flash flooding.

Around 1,000 troops have been deployed to the area to help in the aftermath - ASA/GC/SM

Credit: WorldCrisisRepo/X, Weathermonitors/X

Locals have also blamed poor drainage around towns for exacerbating the floods. One told The Telegraph: “There are floods every year at this time, mainly in smaller towns near rivers. Drainage is a big problem.

“The ground is solid from the summer heat so the water runs off the mountains into rivers.

“When they overflow, the hard ground can’t soak up the excess water so it becomes a flood. If it rains three or four days in a row, there is a flood.

“The drainage system in towns doesn’t seem that good, either. In some places, you hardly see any drains in the streets.”

Concerns have also been raised about the failure to build a major reservoir – first mooted in the 1960s – that would help prevent floods in the region by easing the pressure on rivers.

The death toll and devastation of this week’s flash floods has shocked the Spanish authorities.

But far from being a tragically isolated incident, the data suggest the future will bring more disasters, more often and with more force.