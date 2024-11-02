Spain PM Sanchez to ask for assistance from the EU's Solidarity Fund following deadly floods
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday that he would be asking for assistance from the European Union's Solidarity Fund following the deadly floods this week that killed more than 200 people. Rescuers were still searching for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings on Saturday, four days after the monstrous flash floods that swept away everything in their path in the east of Spain. An unknown number of people remain missing.