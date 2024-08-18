Spain races to contain wildfire near Portugal border

STORY: :: Spain sends firefighters, military emergency teams

to contain a wildfire near the Spain-Portugal border

:: Trabazos, Spain

:: August 18, 2024

:: August 17, 2024

More than 50 firefighters and at least 5 helicopters and hydro airplanes remain working at the site to control the fire.

Spanish military emergency unit (UME) joined the extinguishing efforts overnight, and authorities said on Sunday morning progress was being made, adding that they expect evacuated residents to come back during the day.

The wildfire that had burned 200 hectares forced the evacuation on Saturday (August 17) of the residents of the nearby town of Sejas de Aliste and the closure of a national road.