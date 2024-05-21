Spain recalls ambassador from Argentina as feud with Milei deepens

A war of words has erupted between Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and Argentinian president Javier Milei - AFP via Getty Images

Spain has withdrawn its ambassador from Argentina permanently after President Javier Milei called his counterpart in Madrid “totalitarian” and “arrogant”.

The move was the latest turn in a deepening diplomatic crisis between the two countries sparked by Mr Milei calling Pedro Sánchez’s wife corrupt.

The spat started on Sunday when Mr Milei used a speech at a rally of hard-Right leaders in Madrid to attack Mr Sánchez and his Socialist-led coalition government, criticising the Spanish prime minister for not resigning over corruption allegations against his wife, Begoña Gómez.

The allegations of influence peddling and corruption are being examined by a Madrid court, although Spanish public prosecutors and police investigators have said there is no case against Ms Gómez.

The Argentinian president has criticised the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, for not resigning over corruption allegations against his wife, Begoña Gómez - JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

On Tuesday José Manuel Albares, the foreign minister of Spain, announced that the country’s ambassador to Argentina, María Jesús Alonso, would be “staying definitively in Madrid” after being recalled for consultation the previous day.

Mr Milei responded immediately to Madrid’s move by saying it was “nonsense typical of an arrogant socialist”.

“He is so fatally arrogant that faced with a personal problem, in a phrase that had no names, he felt alluded to, so the problem belongs to Mr Pedro Sánchez. From that position, he has created an absolutely absurd diplomatic escalation.

“Does he think he is the state? That is very totalitarian, it is very socialist,” Mr Milei continued.

The libertarian Mr Milei has argued that he is the victim of character assassination by Mr Sánchez’s government, which he said has never congratulated him on winning the presidency last November.

He accused Mr Sánchez of being in cahoots with Argentina’s opposition Peronist faction, represented by previous Argentine leaders Alberto Fernández and Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

Libertarian Mr Milei has argued that he is the victim of character assassination by Mr Sánchez's government - Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

The war of words between Madrid and Buenos Aires started earlier this month when Óscar Puente, Spain’s transport minister and a close ally of Mr Sánchez, joked about Mr Milei being “on drugs”, although he later said he regretted his comment.

Mr Sánchez has criticised his main political rival in Spain, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the leader of the conservative People’s Party (PP), for a lack of “patriotism” in his “equidistant” reaction to Mr Milei’s remarks.

The PP has said its job was to provide opposition to Mr Sánchez’s government, which it accused of deliberately drumming up a crisis to gain political capital ahead of June’s European elections.

“Sánchez’s electoral interests are not more important than those of Spain in Argentina,” Mr Feijóo said while condemning Mr Milei’s behaviour.

Several Spanish companies, including Santander, criticised Mr Milei’s verbal excesses hours after meeting with him in Madrid at the weekend. Spanish firms have investments worth an estimated €18 billion in the country.

In 2012, Argentina nationalised the YPF subsidiary of Spanish oil giant Repsol before eventually paying €5 billion in compensation to the company.