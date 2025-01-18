Spain ski accident: At least 30 people injured as chair lift collapses in Astún resort

An aerial view shows people gathered around chairlifts following an accident in which a ski lift collapsed (via REUTERS)

At least 30 people have been injured in a ski lift accident in a resort in Spain.

The incident took place on a chair lift at the Astún ski resort, which is on the Spanish border with France, in the Pyrenees mountain range.

The regional government said that nine of the people involved have been very seriously injured and eight are seriously injured.

State TV channel TVE reported that around 80 people remain trapped on the chair lift.

Several helicopters are working in the area to rescue the skiers who are still trapped and transfer the injured to nearby hospitals.

Social media images and video appeared to show a number of people lying on the snow beneath the ski lift.

A witness told the Spanish broadcaster: “It’s like a cable has come off, the chairs have bounced and people have been thrown off.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sï¿½nchez said he was “shocked” by the news of the accident, expressing his closeness to the injured and their families.

More follows...