Spain's far-right Vox holds mass rally with Argentina's Milei and foreign allies

David Latona
·2 min read

By David Latona

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish far-right party Vox held a mass rally in Madrid on Sunday ahead of the European election, touting the support of international allies including Argentinian President Javier Milei, the prime ministers of Italy and Hungary and rightwing leaders from France and Portugal.

Nearly 11,000 supporters - according to Vox - packed a former bullring waving hundreds of Spanish flags, as well as some of Argentina, Cuba, Venezuela and Israel.

They cheered speakers ranging from French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen to the leader of Portugal's Chega, Andre Ventura, and jeered at every mention of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the United Nations' 2030 Agenda, feminism or socialism.

Milei earned a standing ovation with a speech in which he excoriated "lefties" and defended free market capitalism. He also thanked Vox leader Santiago Abascal for his early friendship, "when I was lonelier than Adam on Mother's Day".

The presence of foreign dignitaries prompted tight security, days after the shooting of Slovakia's Robert Fico.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who appeared via a live video-link, won applause for her speech in Spanish in which she attacked irregular migration and surrogate pregnancies.

Hungary's Viktor Orban and former Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki extolled what they called Europe's Christian values in pre-recorded videos.

Chile's presidential runner-up Jose Antonio Kast and Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chakli received a more muted reception.

But enthusiasm was high for former U.S. President Donald Trump, represented in Madrid by the vice president of the conservative Heritage Foundation and former White House staffers Matt and Mercedes Schlapp.

The event ended with Spain's national anthem while insults were hurled at the reporters present.

Like its partners in the European Parliament's ECR group, Vox hopes to ride a populist wave in the June 9 election to increase its current representation of four MEPs.

A poll by Cluster 17 released on Friday showed Vox garnering 8.8% of the vote and six seats.

Vox's best showing in a general election came in 2019, when it won 52 seats in the 350-seat lower house boosted by Catalonia's failed bid for independence. Its support has since waned but it remains the third-largest party in parliament with 33 seats.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Giles Elgood)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Biden Camp Has a Field Day With Wobbly Trump at Podium

    XThe Biden campaign gleefully turned one of Donald Trump’s favorite digs against him on Saturday, branding the 78-year-old candidate as woefully geriatric in response to his embarrassing stumble at a Minnesota rally on Friday.Video from the event shared by Biden-Harris HQ on X showed Trump grabbing the lectern during his remarks on stage, after nearly toppling the podium over.A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling hi

  • Barron Trump, 18, Graduates High School with Parents in Attendance: Photos

    The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience

  • Rudy Giuliani served notice of Aziz. indictment during birthday party

    Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.

  • Reporter Puts Trump on the Spot Over His 2020 Vow on Minnesota

    KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for

  • Alice Stewart, CNN Political Commentator, Dead at 58

    Alice Stewart, the longtime political reporter and CNN commentator, has died. She was 58. Law enforcement confirmed the news to CNN on Saturday, saying Stewart’s body was found outside in northern Virginia earlier that morning. According to CNN, officers believe her death was the result of a medical emergency and no foul play is suspected. “My …

  • Greene called ‘bleach blonde bad-built butch body’ in House screaming match where ‘drinking was involved’

    Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place

  • Trump Complains 'I Have The Only' Illegal NDA While His Lawyers Claim He Knew Nothing Of It

    In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.

  • Russians Plunged into Darkness After Monster Drone Attack

    Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att

  • Trump demands drug test for Biden ahead of first debate

    Former President Trump said he wants President Biden to be drug-tested before their first debate. “I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said at the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday. “I am, no I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union, he…

  • The phone call that may upend the Trump NY hush money case

    Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead

  • Crockett to Greene: ‘Don’t come for me’

    Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) warned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to not come after her after the two lawmakers clashed during a House committee hearing Thursday night. “Don’t come for me,” Crockett told MSNBC’s Katie Phang when asked if she had any other messages to share with Greene. “That is all that I need to…

  • Raskin says it’s ‘worth investigating’ whether House members were drinking in hearing room

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…

  • Russia is finally getting serious about its war, and it spells trouble for Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.

  • 'Huge increases': Economists sound alarm over impact of Canada population growth on housing market

    National Bank says the 2024 trend, which is seeing growth far higher than in the same period last year, is likely to worsen the housing crisis before it gets better.

  • The battle of Monte Cassino: Both glory and dishonour for the French army

    On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory ... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August

  • French security forces work to regain control of airport highway in violence-scorched New Caledonia

    Using armored vehicles and backhoes to shove aside charred barricades, French security forces worked Sunday to retake control of the highway to the international airport in violence-scorched New Caledonia, shuttered because of deadly unrest wracking the French Pacific archipelago where indigenous people have long sought independence from France. An eventual reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport to commercial flights could allow stranded tourists to escape the island where armed clashes, arson, looting and other mayhem have prompted France to impose a state of emergency. The airport, with routes to Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other destinations, closed Tuesday as protests against voting reforms opposed by pro-independence supporters degenerated into widespread violence, leaving a vast trail of destruction.

  • Trump Has Long Prized Certain Tactics. His Trial Has Highlighted Them.

    There are few distractions in the courtroom while Donald Trump’s criminal trial is in session. Lawyers and witnesses talk. Onlookers are tense and silent. And a squadron of armed court officers and Secret Service agents guards the room. But as Michael Cohen explained this week why he had broken with his former boss in 2018, after saying he spent more than a decade doing Trump’s bidding, reporters turned away from him to stare at one of the trial’s most noticeable interruptions. Sign up for The M

  • ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video

    Yes, Tim Scott made it too The post ‘SNL’ Season Finale Cold Open Sees James Austin Johnson’s Trump Introduce VP Short List – From Kristi Noem to Hannibal Lecter | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Trump, Still Stuck in 2020, Recycles His Tired Drug Test Demand

    Scott Olson/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump, who four years ago called on Joe Biden to take a drug test prior to the pair’s first debate that September, decided to make the same demand on Friday—one that Biden is sure to wave away once more.At a campaign rally in Minnesota—where he said he would never return if he lost the state in 2020—the indicted former president recycled his old line of attack against the now-president in advance of the debate next month on CNN.“I just want to deba

  • Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Fetterman: ‘I stand up to bullies’

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) following his derisive comments on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing Thursday night that erupted in chaos and was littered with insults. “In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show,” Fetterman said Friday morning on social media platform…