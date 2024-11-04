Spain's King and Queen Comfort Neighbors in Flood-Hit Valencia

Spain’s king and queen were seen comforting residents in Paiporta, Valencia—the town hardest hit by recent floods—following a protest where mud was thrown at the royals and officials on Sunday, November 3.

The Spanish Royal House released this video showing King Felipe and Queen Letizia, marked by mud, embracing and consoling residents.

The royals, along with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Carlos Mazon, president of the Valencia government, were met with mud, stones, and wooden sticks thrown upon their arrival.

Alerts have been issued as new severe weather events have struck other parts of Spain, including Tarragona in Catalonia, where more flooding has been recorded.

The death toll from the devastating floods that hit parts of Spain last week has risen to 217. Credit: Casa Real via Storyful

Video Transcript

A la Entonces hay un Soy Gonzlez para la lucha.

S, la Pues hay ms grande su para la lucha.

S, la Pues hay ms grande.

Soy go para la noche.