Spain's Yamal says reaching Euro final is a 'dream'

STORY: :: Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal says it's a 'dream' to reach the Euro final

:: July 9, 2024

:: Munich, Germany

:: Lamine Yamal, Spanish footballer

"I was really happy after the final whistle, and well, it's a dream come true, reaching a final with the senior national team."

"I don't know if it's the best goal of the tournament, but it's the most special for me because getting to a final with the national team in the Euros, it's something super special for me."

"I always spoke and I always said to my mum, even my mum said it was her dream too. So, I'm really happy. That was my goal against France, my first goal against France in a semi-final and I'm really, really happy about that."

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st-minute strike that sailed into the top corner, helping Spain come from a goal down to beat France 2-1.

With his creativity, pace and panache, Yamal has glittered as part of a Spain side who have won all their six matches at Euro 2024. They are now within reach of a record-breaking fourth Euros title.

His coach Luis de la Fuente described Yamal's goal as "a touch of genius".