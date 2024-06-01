Spalding flower parade to go ahead in 2025

One of the floats at the parade in 2023 [PA Media]

The new team behind the Spalding Flower Parade have announced the procession will take place in 2025.

In May, the previous organisers had said the event had been cancelled because of a lack of council support and problems finding a venue.

On Friday, the parade committee met with South Holland District Council (SHDC) and said after a “positive” meeting, " it fills them with absolute joy” to confirm that the event will go ahead after all.

The new organising team have been unable to confirm the exact location or date yet.

Rebecca Roberts, Flower Queen of the 2024 parade, is part of the new team of organisers along with 10 other volunteers.

She said the council were offering a lot of support.

"They are actually going to apply for the road closures for us and help putting out the signs for the road closures and they're also going to support us with entertainment in the marketplace on the day."

Ms Roberts said they had also discussed funding and said it felt there was a "true collaboration" between them.

Volunteers needed

The organisers released a statement on Friday confirming the event's return.

“It fills us with absolute joy and pleasure to announce that the Spalding Flower parade in 2025 will be going ahead."

It added the group needed to raise £80,000 to fund the event and called for more volunteers to help.

The committee said they would be holding an open meeting in the coming months for those who might want to volunteer.

Ms Roberts added that they had also set up a fundraising page with a goal to raise £50,000.

The annual parade began in 1959 to celebrate the area's flower growing success, but only returned in 2023 after a 10-year break.

The floral event, which attracts visitors from across the UK, is woven into the history of the area and was a feature of many childhoods.

