Spalding flower parade to go ahead in 2025

BBC
·2 min read
A float at the flower parade in 2023
One of the floats at the parade in 2023 [PA Media]

The new team behind the Spalding Flower Parade have announced the procession will take place in 2025.

In May, the previous organisers had said the event had been cancelled because of a lack of council support and problems finding a venue.

On Friday, the parade committee met with South Holland District Council (SHDC) and said after a “positive” meeting, " it fills them with absolute joy” to confirm that the event will go ahead after all.

The new organising team have been unable to confirm the exact location or date yet.

Rebecca Roberts, Flower Queen of the 2024 parade, is part of the new team of organisers along with 10 other volunteers.

She said the council were offering a lot of support.

"They are actually going to apply for the road closures for us and help putting out the signs for the road closures and they're also going to support us with entertainment in the marketplace on the day."

Ms Roberts said they had also discussed funding and said it felt there was a "true collaboration" between them.

Volunteers needed

The organisers released a statement on Friday confirming the event's return.

“It fills us with absolute joy and pleasure to announce that the Spalding Flower parade in 2025 will be going ahead."

It added the group needed to raise £80,000 to fund the event and called for more volunteers to help.

The committee said they would be holding an open meeting in the coming months for those who might want to volunteer.

Ms Roberts added that they had also set up a fundraising page with a goal to raise £50,000.

The annual parade began in 1959 to celebrate the area's flower growing success, but only returned in 2023 after a 10-year break.

The floral event, which attracts visitors from across the UK, is woven into the history of the area and was a feature of many childhoods.

Follow BBC Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastyorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links

More on this story

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Was In The Courtroom When Donald Trump Was Found Guilty. Here's What You Didn't See.

    The former president was found guilty on all charges after six weeks of testimony and arguments. HuffPost covered the trial live from the courthouse.

  • Donald Trump Spokesperson’s Hot Take On His Conviction Has Critics Cackling

    Liz Harrington’s response to the former president’s hush money trial verdict raised eyebrows all around.

  • Yellowknife woman identified as U.S. fugitive wanted in deadly 1994 crash

    Kate Dooley, who lived in Yellowknife, died in December 2019. (Submitted by Kimberley Smale. )A woman who lived in Yellowknife has been identified as a U.S. fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash in Scottsdale, Ariz, police say. Gloria Schulze, who lived in Yellowknife under the name Kate Dooley, was charged in 1994 after hitting a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Angela Maher, who was on her way to pick up a friend while visiting the city.Police said the investigation revea

  • ‘Treadmill Dad’ Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Death of 6-Year-Old Son

    Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction

  • Alabama death row inmate gives thumbs-up, says 'Love y'all' before execution

    Jamie Ray Mills, a man who was on death row for nearly two decades, was executed Thursday after all his final appeals were denied.

  • 'Unthinkable tragedy;' Acton man kills stepdaughter ahead of rape trial

    Juliano Santana, 49, is accused of abducting his 16-year-old stepdaughter, driving to the parking lot of her residence and shooting her before turning the gun on himself.

  • Warden told to justify killer's prison transfer for drug dealing

    A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given the warden of B.C.'s Mission Institution, 50 kilometres east of Vancouver, three weeks to justify the transfer of a so-called "high-profile" killer from medium to maximum security after he was accused of being a major player in the prison's drug subculture.Jeffrey Leinen was subject to an emergency involuntary transfer to Kent Institution, about 35 kilometres away, last November when prison informants fingered him as a drug dealer and a search of his cell tur

  • Calgary man accused of murdering wife is in hospital 'for months,' judge hears

    A Calgary man accused of murdering his 25-year-old wife is in hospital, where he is expected to remain for several months, a judge heard Thursday.Manpreet Kaur, 25, was killed in her northeast home on April 21.Her husband, Maninderpreet Singh, 22, is charged with second-degree murder.On the morning of April 21, police were called to a home in the 100 block of Redstone Common N.E. for reports of a woman in medical distress.Despite first responders' efforts to save her, Kaur died in her home. Sing

  • Mary Trump Flags Most Ironic Consequence Of Uncle's Trial Meltdowns

    “We know he was never going to testify, so he really needed to just behave like a respectful, decent human being," said the former president's niece.

  • Serial killer Robert Pickton dead

    WARNING: This article contains details about violence against Indigenous women.British Columbia serial killer Robert Pickton has died of injuries sustained in an attack, according Correctional Service Canada (CSC).The 74-year-old was in hospital after being the target of what CSC called a "major assault" by a fellow inmate on May 19 at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution, about 480 kilometres northeast of Quebec City. He was in a medically induced coma and on life support in the days b

  • Opinion: Here’s Who Trump Should Blame: His Lawyers

    By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in

  • Family pursuing negligence lawsuit after son dies at Trenton high school

    A Trenton, Ont., family plans to pursue a civil lawsuit over the death of their 16-year-old son after he was allegedly left unattended in a private room at a local high school earlier this month.Landyn Ferris was a Grade 10 student at Trenton High School who had Dravet syndrome, a rare type of genetic epilepsy that can cause seizures. On May 14, he'd been sleeping alone inside a sensory room at the school when he was found unresponsive. It's unclear how long he had been left unattended.In a stat

  • Police Failed Mom of 2 Who Lay Dying Beside Boyfriend's Body for 3 Days After 2015 Crash: Inquiry

    Lamara Bell and John Yuill had been camping with friends when their car veered off the side of the road and into an embankment

  • Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting

    TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early

  • Coronation Street confirms Roy Cropper's fate after murder attempt

    Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.

  • Judge denies petition to recall death sentence of man who killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California judge on Friday denied a petition to recall the death sentence against Richard Allen Davis, who in 1993 killed 12-year-old Polly Klaas after kidnapping her from her bedroom at knifepoint in a crime that shocked the nation. Jurors in 1996 found Davis guilty of first-degree murder and of the “special circumstances” of kidnapping, burglary, robbery and attempting a lewd act on a child. Davis was on parole at the time of the child's abduction and killing and had

  • Clerk over Alex Murdaugh trial spent thousands on bonuses, meals and gifts, ethics complaint says

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

  • Model sues over Cannes red carpet 'assault'

    Sawa Pontyjska is one of several film festival guests filmed in encounters with a security guard.

  • ‘A sad day for America’ and for Kentucky, whose leaders stand by Trump after conviction | Opinion

    Letters to the Editor: It is indeed a sad day in America when Ky’s Republican office holders, who have sworn to uphold the Constitution, have more loyalty to a convicted criminal than to our country.

  • Man, 81, charged with terrorizing California neighborhood with slingshot dies days after arrest

    AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators said terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died just days after his arrest, authorities said. The man was found dead Wednesday evening at a home in Azusa, east of Los Angeles, police Sgt. Nick Covarrubias said. “We didn’t find any evidence of foul play,” Covarrubias told the Southern California News Group. The man died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s of