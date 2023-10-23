'Spamouflage' campaign targeting Trudeau, MPs linked to China: Global Affairs Canada

OTTAWA — Global Affairs Canada says there's a social media campaign connected to the People's Republic of China is targeting dozens of MPs with spam.

The department says a bot network known as "Spamouflage" began spreading propaganda and disinformation messages across Facebook and X in early August.

Global Affairs says the bot network left thousands of comments in English and French on the accounts of MPs claiming a critic of the Chinese Communist Party in Canada accused the various MPs of criminal and ethical violations.

It says the messages appeared across the political spectrum, even appearing on the accounts of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre and several members of cabinet.

The same bot networks spread disinformation claiming that the Hawaiian wildfires were caused by a secret U.S. military "weather weapon," and have been connected to disinformation about Japan’s Fukushima water release in August.

The department says all MPs have been made aware of the campaign and have been given advice about how to protect themselves from foreign interference.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press