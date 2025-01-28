Spanish Forecast 1/28/25

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke
Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.
- BuzzFeed
People Cannot Believe The Price Of Eggs In Canada Compared To The US
I guess I'm in my vegan era.
- BuzzFeed
My Husband And I Separated. When We Met Up 14 Years Later, I Was Surprised By What Happened.
"He cleared his throat. 'I want to say something, but I’m not sure I can.' He scrawled something and pushed it towards me."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over
President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i
- HuffPost
Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'
It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.
- BuzzFeed
You May Not Have Known This, But People Are Protesting Donald Trump Around The World. Here Are 21 Photos
Raise your hand if you haven't seen any of these photos.
- People
Kendall Jenner Hits the Runway in Waist-Whittling Gown That Looks Like an Optical Illusion: ‘Dress of Dreams’
Jenner modeled Schiaparelli's Spring 2025 Haute Couture collection for Gabrielle Union, Lynda Carter and more starry guests
- The Daily Beast
Melania Fans Convinced She’s Sending Message With New Portrait
Melania Trump’s newest portrait has just released and many of her fans are claiming she’s out for revenge this presidential term. The first lady, dressed in a black power suit, stood with her hands pushed to the desk in the striking black and white photo. Melania’s portrait, taken in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House, impressed conservatives with her picture somewhat resembling her husband’s own serious-toned presidential portrait.
- The Canadian Press
Man convicted of holding down boy while he was raped at a youth center gets 20- to 40-year sentence
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
- People
Engaged Couple Found in Separate Rooms in Vietnam Villa Believed to Have Died from Tainted Limoncello: Report
The bodies of Greta Marie Otteson, 33, and Arno Quinton Els, 36 — who had gotten engaged three weeks before their deaths — were discovered on Dec. 26 at a resort in Hội An
- The Hill
Opinion - Trump tells federal employees, ‘You’re fired!’ But wait — not so fast.
The federal civil service system is designed to ensure merit-based hiring and firing, and protects employees from arbitrary or unjust terminations, with federal employees overseeing essential functions and being protected by legal and procedural standards.
- The Canadian Press
Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during traffic stop
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
- People
Octomom Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman Celebrates Her 8 Kids' 16th Birthday After Speaking Out in New Interview: 'So Blessed to Have You All'
The mom of 14 is celebrating her youngest kids turning 16
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Trump By Revealing Melania's 'Happiest' Moment In 'Quite Some Time'
The late night host said the first lady looked especially pleased to see one longtime Trump nemesis.
- People
Selena Gomez Sobs in Raw, Since-Deleted Video with Mexican Flag, Says 'All My People Are Getting Attacked'
On Sunday, Jan. 26, a nationwide immigration crackdown led to the arrest of 956 people, the most since Trump took office again, per ICE via the BBC
- Yahoo Canada Style
Paulina Gretzky shares photos from dad Wayne's birthday trip to watch the AFC Championship. What to know about Paulina, Trevor & the rest of the Gretzky family
The NHL legend shares five children with wife Janet Jones Gretzky, and they're currently grandparents to five grandchildren.
- The Daily Beast
Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’
Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a
- The Daily Beast
Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’
President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President
With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...
- FTW Outdoors
Josh Allen’s apparent confident words before Bills’ doomed last possession were so tragic
The Buffalo Bills almost did it. In the closing moments of the AFC title game, they had the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes. But with the game on the line, the Bills' offense folded. Their last possession of the evening was capped