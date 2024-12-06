Spanish Lakes couple waits almost 2 months for FEMA to inspect tornado damage
The couple has been displaced since a tornado destroyed their home in early October.
The couple has been displaced since a tornado destroyed their home in early October.
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
Michael Vann talks to O.P.P. officer Ed Sanchuk about road closures and how to stay safe on the roads as bands of heavy snow streak across southern Ontario.
An incredible contrast on Tuesday between Ontario regions that accumulated snow and those that didn't see a snowflake
There may be a significant impact on travel times in parts of southern Ontario again on Thursday as lake-effect snow squalls reignite in the snowbelt regions
Winter driving can be dangerous — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
After a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 140 centimetres in the Muskoka region, snow has finally made its way to the rest of Ontario, prompting widespread bus cancellations and hazardous driving conditions.
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California on Thursday prompted short-lived tsunami warnings that included the San Francisco Bay area
A strong storm is moving across the east coast, bringing a messy mix and the risk for power outages. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A snowy Wednesday is upon eastern Ontario and western Quebec, with the most severe weather expected around Kingston and Belleville.The entire region is under some kind of snow-related weather alert. Those communities along Lake Ontario are under a snow squall warning, with sudden blasts of heavy, blowing snow expected.Kingston and Belleville could each see a total of 15 centimetres of snow with three to six centimetres falling per hour, according to an updated warning issued around 12:30 p.m. Th
Cold, northwesterly flow will fire up the snow squalls once again. Details with meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Officials are concerned that a sinkhole in western Pennsylvania is now more dangerous and unstable after a missing woman reportedly fell through it while babysitting her granddaughter.
“This is pretty unusual behavior,” a researcher said.
Officials on the West Coast are monitoring the effects of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit off the coast of northern California. In response, a tsunami warning was issued for the Douglas/Lane Line area of Oregon and Davenport, Calif., but the warning was later called off by officials.
Prince Albert of Monaco went behind the wheel of Extreme H’s hydrogen-powered racing car to highlight how zero-emission fuel is the future of racing
Authorities fear a grandmother in western Pennsylvania who disappeared while looking for her cat may have been swallowed by a sinkhole.
OTTAWA — The national capital was blanketed under the first snowfall of the season on Wednesday, giving a snow globe effect to Parliament Hill as officials from Environment Canada presented a seasonal forecast for a winter that will feel more like a typical Canadian winter, despite above-normal temperatures.
The Hawaiian crows, or alala, were last found on Hawaii’s Big Island, but they went extinct in the wild in 2002, officials with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance said in a statement. The birds, described as intelligent and charismatic, are the last survivor of all the Hawaiian crow species. Habitat loss, predation and disease by introduced species are threats, among other factors.
Yukon Energy says one of the hydro units at its Aishihik generating station will be offline until spring because of an equipment failure — but the company says it will still be able to meet the territory's power demands through the winter."Occasionally equipment fails. And we essentially have a contingency built into our system, so if a unit fails that we can still provide adequate energy to our ratepayers," said Paul Murchison, Yukon Energy's vice president of engineering.Murchison said a part
People in Kidsgrove claim a tornado battered the town, bringing down branches on to buildings.