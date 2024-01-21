Spanish police apprehend major drug dealing network
Spanish police raided several homes across Madrid where they discovered two drug distribution lines belonging to the same criminal organisation.
Kacey DeLeon told the Star-Telegram she tried convincing her father, Scotty Jackson, to come home early as he usually never made deliveries in the evening.
The lawyer representing the mother, father, sister and co-worker of slain "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins released a statement in response to actor Alec Baldwin's second indictment.
A Texas man who kidnapped a 13-year-old girl in San Antonio and sexually assaulted her multiple times while driving her to Southern California last year pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge Friday as part of a plea agreement, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said.
A woman who spent years working in Calgary's sex trade to support a drug addiction told a judge that she believed Richard Mantha wanted to help her get away from the lifestyle by offering manual labour on his rural property.She testified Friday that instead, she was sexually assaulted and attacked by the man she once considered a friend.The woman, whom CBC News has previously identified as Avery, was the Crown's first witness at Mantha's trial. As Avery testified, by her side was a dog named Cal
The man said it’s possible he “blacks out” when spanking the children, according to police.
Denise Huskins' kidnapping baffled police, who publicly cast doubt on her and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn for months in 2015
“They aggressively confronted, attacked and repeatedly kneed Mr. Jackson in the groin as he pleaded with the officers,” an attorney said about the incident in California.
Officers forced their way into an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, shortly before 7am on Friday.
"Kenneth Branagh cheating on Emma Thompson with Helena Bonham Carter. It was in 1995, and I'm still mad about it."
Four high school students in Las Vegas were indicted Friday on second-degree murder charges in the deadly beating of their schoolmate in November.
Halton police and the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario are investigating a "suspicious" sudden death in Oakville early Saturday morning.In a news release, police said a 20-year-old woman was found in "medical distress" outside of Sunningdale Public School at about 6:30 a.m.She was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said."Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances of how the victim came to be outside the school and are reviewing sources of vide
The man may have stayed out in the cold for a few hours before being found, Maryland police said.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.A nearly 80-year-old woman, who was raped and robbed in an Edmonton parkade more than four decades ago, is relieved her attacker has finally been sentenced.On Friday, Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Belzil sentenced John Beausoleil, 70, to three years for the rape conviction and six months for robbery, in connection to the attack in 1981."I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad he's paying for what he did," the woman, whose identity is pro
The family of a slain Scarborough man hope news of his cracked, decades-old cold case brings comfort to other victim families waiting for justice to be served. Kevin McBride was found with multiple stab wounds in his apartment in May 1982. His case went cold until 2016, when it was revisited by cold case investigators who wanted to re-examine exhibits and seized items from the original investigation with the hope that advancements in forensic testing could generate new leads.Last week, after put
In October 2022, the 81-year-old’s “mummified” body was discovered inside his residence when his son-in-law called police.
Cindy Ali, a Toronto woman who was previously found guilty in the death of her daughter, has been acquitted in a retrial.Cheers and applause rang out in a packed Toronto courtroom Friday as a judge handed down that decision.Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Ali said she was feeling a sense of relief that her ordeal is now done — but also that she hasn't yet had an opportunity to properly grieve for her daughter."After today, it's going to be our time as a family to start healing and
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis hired attorney Nathan Wade to lead the Georgia prosecution of Donald Trump and 18 others over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Now, allegations of a romantic relationship between Willis and Wade are raising questions about his past work and qualifications and threaten to taint one of four criminal cases against the former president. She has defended her hiring of Wade — who has little prosecutorial experience — and has not directly
CALGARY — One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade in April 2022 when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work. The woman, who can't be identified because of a publication ban, said she knew the man who went by the nickname "Poncho" as an acquaintance and even thought he was a friend. "He picked me up and had taken me for a ride, and we had discussed how I could help him with some of my talents as a trade pers
A woman who went viral after she accused a man of hitting her with a brick is now facing arrest after police allege she lied and set up a GoFundMe drive to profit.
TORONTO — Officials say a person believed to have been the driver of a vehicle that crashed into Lake Ontario along Toronto's downtown waterfront has died hours after being rescued. Toronto police say a man taken to hospital in life-threatening condition hours after falling into the icy waters died on Saturday afternoon, but offered no further details. Police say the vehicle the man was driving collided with another one around 8:45 a.m. near Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street, sending it off