Spanish police apprehend major drug dealing network

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — One of seven women who have accused a man of sexual assault says she was trying to leave the sex trade in April 2022 when he approached her on the street and offered her construction work. The woman, who can't be identified because of a publication ban, said she knew the man who went by the nickname "Poncho" as an acquaintance and even thought he was a friend. "He picked me up and had taken me for a ride, and we had discussed how I could help him with some of my talents as a trade pers