Spanish police investigate ‘violent death’ of British man

Spanish police are investigating the “violent death” of a British man in a holiday resort.

The 35-year-old’s body was found in the resort of Mojacar, north of Almeria.

The alarm was raised at about 11pm on Sunday after the discovery near Ventanicas beach, a wide sandy beach described as “beautiful” by many visitors on sites such as Tripadvisor.

Blood is said to have been found on the wall and floor of the unidentified spot where he was discovered.

The unnamed man’s body is believed to have lain undiscovered for several hours.