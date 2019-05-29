Spanish soccer club prints slurs on jerseys to combat racial abuse
In an effort to take a stand against the abuse they receive from opposing teams while playing, Spanish soccer team Alma de Africa, replaced their names on the back of their jerseys with racial slurs for the first game of the season. Alma de Africa is made up of about a dozen players from foreign countries, as well as five Spanish players. The names on the shirts included variations of the n-word, monkey or ape, slave, and illegal immigrants.