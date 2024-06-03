SPARK on the Circle re-opens with mixed reviews
SPARK on the Circle re-opens with mixed reviews
SPARK on the Circle re-opens with mixed reviews
It's good to be Bobby Mac this week.
The couple, who already share two kids together, are expecting to welcome their third baby this December.
After regular caddie Mike "Fluff" Cowan took a spill, PGA Tour pro used a couple volunteers from the gallery before professional help finally arrived.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican volunteer searcher criticized in the past by the government has found more human remains in Mexico City and officials have attacked her for it — again.
NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump lambasted the guilty verdict of his hush money trial this week, he stood inside a Manhattan courthouse that was the site of one of the most notorious examples of injustice in recent New York history. And he had a part in that.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When it was over, Vincent Trocheck wrapped his arms around goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Mika Zibanejad took a knee along the boards, watching Florida celebrate. Some other members of the New York Rangers stared blankly, just waiting for the handshake line to form. The best team in the regular season isn't going to the Stanley Cup Final — again. This time, that would be the Rangers. There hasn't been a Presidents' Trophy winner to double up with the Stanley Cup in 11 years, an
Christopher Gregor is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 2 in the death of his son Corey Micciolo; however, he plans to appeal the conviction
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play. Carter gave a shoulder shot to Clark that knocked her to the floor before an inbound pass during the third quarter of Saturday's 71-70 win by the Fever. The officials called it an away-from-the-ball foul and didn't review the play. It was deemed a common foul at the time. “I wasn’t expecting it,” Clark said after the ga
HAMILTON — Hamilton police say they have arrested one of Canada's most wanted fugitives while they were conducting another investigation.
The fish came in at 55 pounds, which could set a new record.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek provided a simple explanation for why she requested that the French Open not put her on the schedule during one of its night sessions, which often turn into way-past-midnight sessions.
HAMILTON — Al Riddell was going to go have a quiet Sunday afternoon coffee with his family when his dad asked if he had heard that Mike (Fluff) Cowan, C.T. Pan's caddie, had slipped during the fourth round of the RBC Canadian Open and that a fan had started carrying his bag for him.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
“She mentioned that she has also been having problems receiving cold cream of wheat,” the police report said.
The Florida Panthers have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers are in position to do the same vs. the Dallas Stars in Game 6.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”
Following UFC 302, Dustin Poirier openly discussed his thoughts on retirement and what went wrong vs. Islam Makhachev.
Real Madrid CF and England player Jude Bellingham has found love off the pitch – meet his girlfriend Laura Celia Valk...
“You do not deserve forgiveness," Nicole Schmidt said of Brian's mom, Roberta Laundrie, at CrimeCon 2024