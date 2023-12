NY Daily News

Sunday’s game pitted the Jets‘ No. 32 offense versus the Commanders, who own the worst defense in the NFL. In a battle against the resistible force versus the movable object, the Jets (6-9) got the win, 30-28, over the Commanders (4-11) after Greg Zuerlein’s 54-yard field goal with five seconds left to give them to win. The Jets nearly collapsed after leading 20-0 in the second quarter. Then ...