Spartanburg County assistant fire chief arrested for alleged child abuse
Spartanburg County assistant fire chief arrested for alleged child abuse
Spartanburg County assistant fire chief arrested for alleged child abuse
On Dec. 7, 2003, Daniel Morcombe set off from his family’s home to shop for Christmas gifts, and was never seen again
A chilling twist emerged Friday in the death of Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old TV reporter who traveled to cover the Super Bowl but mysteriously died in a hotel room. A “career criminal” with a history of drugging men was spotted entering and leaving Manzano’s room the morning of his death, police in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner said. They added she then used his credit card at “several” spots in town. Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested Thursday night, but only faces property crime charges “at t
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
It's been almost four years since Brooklyn Friese survived a potentially fatal dose of a date-rape drug.But it's only now that she's speaking out about her experience on that April night in 2021 — when her 18-year-old friend Samantha Sims-Somerville died of the same drug — because for the first time Friese feels like she might be taken seriously.That's in large part because the B.C. Coroners Service reclassified Sims-Somerville's death from an accidental overdose to a homicide late last year.Hom
A Whitehorse man testified in Yukon Supreme Court on Wednesday that he would fall on hard times if he were to be evicted from his home because of alleged "drug activity.""We don't have nowhere to go," said Henry Johnson, a First Nations man who lives with one of his daughters who suffers from seizures."I want to see a change for the better, for everybody that's involved." The territory has been trying under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods ("SCAN") Act to temporarily evict people from a
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced a Yellowknife woman to seven months in jail for prostituting a minor.Alicia Moran, now 32, earlier pleaded guilty to arranging for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in Yellowknife in exchange for money.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his sentencing Thursday afternoon. He said the offence was serious.Last Aug
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A Calgary man was found guilty of raping a 90-year-old woman in her seniors' residence apartment in 2021.Duran Ross Buffalo, 40, was on trial this week, on charges of aggravated sexual assault and break and enter to commit sexual assault stemming from a Jan. 1, 2021, attack.After about an hour of deliberation, jurors delivered guilty verdicts on both charges late Friday afternoon.His conviction comes after a jarring 911 call was played in a Calgary
A tariff on imported drugs won't easily bring production back to the US, experts warn.
Police located the crocodile while searching for the missing man in Queensland, Australia, on Friday, Feb. 7
‘Adan was a true professional and a rising star, who exemplified excellence in his work,’ Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the death of a Fort Campbell soldier who was stabbed nearly 70 times last year, police said Saturday.
The girl was found unresponsive in the bathtub at a Brooklyn home on Friday, Feb. 7, according to reports
A man has caused minor damage at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican after jumping onto the main altar and knocking over 19th-century candelabra, worth several thousand dollars.
The temporary ruling by U.S. District Judge John Bates in Washington, D.C., is the first step in a lawsuit against the Labor Department by one of the largest U.S. labor unions, which alleges billionaire Musk could obtain sensitive information about investigations into his own companies and competitors by accessing government computer systems. Bates ruled that "although the Court harbors concerns about defendants’ alleged conduct," the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) had not shown it was harmed by the Labor Department's actions.
Christopher Stockton, 38, was convicted of the murder of Charlie Roberts in Darlington in January last year.
Toronto police have charged a 50-year-old man with first-degree murder in a cold case homicide from 1998. Donna Oglive, 24, was found dead around 7 a.m. in a parking lot at 130 Carlton St. in March 1998, Toronto police said. She had been strangled, Det.-Sgt. Steve Smith said at a news conference on Friday.Oglive had a child and was four months pregnant when she was killed, police have said. She was from British Columbia and had only been in Toronto for five weeks. She was working as a sex worker
For months, daring bands of thieves linked to South American gangs have been making off with piles of jewelry and cash from the homes of the biggest superstars in sports, targeting the likes of the NFL's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
"John Wayne Gacy was my Aunt's neighbor and was the clown at my cousins' birthday parties several times."