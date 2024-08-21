Spartanburg District 7 voters pass referendum for new schools
As Stephanie Grisham spoke at the Democratic National Convention, a screen behind her displayed a text exchange she said she'd had with Melania Trump on Jan. 6, 2021.
Lawyers for a group of Capitol police officers said a subpoena was delivered to the former mayor’s New York City doorman in April
Donald Trump on Monday claimed Kamala Harris is refusing to take part in a presidential debate on Fox News which was being considered for next month.“Comrade Kamala Harris has just informed us that she will NOT do the FoxNews Debate on September 4th,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. Instead, Trump said he’s agreed to do a “Tele-Town Hall, anchored by Sean Hannity, for Fox” in Pennsylvania.Harris’ campaign has not confirmed it has declined to go ahead with the debate, but
Michael Steele, an outspoken Trump critic, was blown away by the irony of what happened during Hillary Clinton's speech.
Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.
Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Hillary Clinton and more all dunked on the former president during their speeches on Monday night.
Amid Donald Trump’s continuing efforts to beat the “weird” allegations that Democrats have been levying, the former president on Monday claimed that he and running mate JD Vance are quite the opposite: “extremely normal.”In York, Pennsylvania, Trump referenced the attack that has gained steam in large part thanks to President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz."He said we’re weird, that JD and I are weird. I think we’re extremely normal people, exactly like you” Trump said with
Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …
Not even a week after telling the crowd at a North Carolina rally that Kamala Harris was copying him, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson released a video of the former president deboarding his plane using Harris’ campaign song, Beyoncé’s “Freedom.”Beyoncé gave Harris permission to use the song from her 2016 album Lemonade at the end of last month. Since then Harris’ campaign has put it to use every chance it gets, from her first campaign ad to her dramatic entrance at the DNC Monday night. As
The DNC will do all they can to put on a good show. But it's a facade. The Democratic Party is hawking terrible policies that will hurt Americans.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) faces a primary challenge Tuesday as former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his allies seek revenge against the Republicans who ousted him nearly a year ago. That revenge tour will reach its apex with the multimillion-dollar effort to defeat Gaetz, a conservative rabble-rouser who spearheaded the effort to take McCarthy’s gavel,…
Senate Republicans are worried former President Trump could be blowing their chances of winning back the majority as he flails in his response to Vice President Harris’s surge of momentum, according to GOP aides and strategists. Harris has narrowed Trump’s lead in Republican-leaning Senate battlegrounds such as Ohio and Florida and pulled ahead in other…
Republicans hope the conservative U.S. Supreme Court will intervene in an Arizona state election dispute.
Biden loyalists saw last night’s schedule fiasco as a new blow after the indignities of recent weeks.At the first night of the Democratic National Convention—which was supposed to be dedicated to thanking him—the president was still speaking after midnight when many TV viewers, and voters, on the East Coast were tucked up in bed.DNC organizers put the lag down to “raucous applause” in the “electric atmosphere” of the convention hall.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoo
David Jolly said the former president’s rambling speeches aren’t helping his plunging popularity.
A recent swing state survey that showed Harris in lead used trustworthy methodology, polling experts told The Independent
Alyssa Farah Griffin said she felt 'so cringe' about the analysis, but linked to a video of Trump saying he's 'much better looking' than the VP.
Rick Wilson, a co-founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, said the former president has an "endless pattern" of "utter contempt" toward the armed forces.
The prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's historic criminal conviction on felony charges in May on Monday did not explicitly oppose the former U.S. president's bid to delay his sentencing until after the Nov. 5 election. In a letter to Justice Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged that Trump had the right to appeal a forthcoming ruling on whether he was immune from prosecution, and said they deferred to Merchan on whether a delay to sentencing was warranted. "The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."
One person asked the high-strung talk show host if he needed help packing or a GoFundMe for a one-way plane ticket.