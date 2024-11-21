Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System's agreement will soon end with Cigna
Saudi Arabia has signaled that is is ready to flood the market with oil if OPEC doesn't commit to curbing supply. That bodes ill for Russia.
President Vladimir Putin accused the operator of Tomtor, Russia's largest rare earth deposit, of delaying the deposit's development, suggesting it should either raise investment or seek help from third parties, including the state. Tomtor, located in the north of the Siberian region of Yakutia, is a key project in Russia's plans to boost output of the metals that are used in the defence industry and in making mobile phones and electric cars, to reduce reliance on imports from China.
"I just sat there and pretended to laugh at people who talked to me. I would make about $500 an hour."
The Tesla rival reported booming sales in its third-quarter results on Monday on the back of strong sales of its smartphones and the SU7.
The former Summerside councillor apologized for the first time in court Tuesday. Her lawyer said she was in financial difficulty after getting caught up in an online dating scam. Wayne Thibodeau was in the courtroom and has the details.
CALGARY — Donald Trump's return to the White House is good news for Canada's energy sector and an opportunity for TC Energy Corp., the CEO of the Calgary-based pipeline company said Tuesday.
The average employee returning to the office spends $561 per month–that's the average two-person household’s grocery bill in the U.S. for the entire month.
Huawei Technologies saw its shipments of foldable smartphones nearly double in the third quarter, as the Chinese tech giant continues to dominate the domestic market ahead of the launch of its new Mate X6. From July to September, the Shenzhen-based company shipped a total of 1.12 million foldable handsets, up 97 per cent year on year, cementing its status as bestselling foldable brand on the mainland market ahead of rivals such as Honor, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung Electronics, according to a repor
China has started transporting power lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles by domestic rail, paving the way for future exports through the China-Europe Railway Express. Tailored containers carrying power lithium-ion batteries from Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) and BYD - two of the world's largest power battery makers - started their first rail journey on Tuesday under a pilot programme, state news agency Xinhua reported. The plan is for the containers to be used by the China-Europ
An L.A. celebrity has sued a Texas lawyer representing Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accusers, alleging extortion. Attorney Tony Buzbee dismissed the suit as intimidation.
Chinese chip industry experts and investors have congregated in Beijing for one of the largest annual chip forums to discuss the impact of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) cutting advanced foundry services for some mainland clients and the outlook for the country's chip sector under a new Donald Trump administration in the US. Despite US threats of more sanctions, China should be bullish about developments in advanced semiconductors and generative artificial intelligence (AI) be
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose by more than expected last week, but losses were capped by worries about the intensifying war between major oil producer Russia and Ukraine. Brent crude futures for January settled down 50 cents, or 0.68%, at $72.81. U.S. crude and gasoline stocks rose by more than expected last week, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, which weighed on prices.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has sued a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and the families of some of the Sandy Hook victims in an attempt to stop the sale of his media empire Infowars to the satirical news outlet The Onion.
There are a number of reasons you might want to start a business after retiring from your 9-to-5 job. Perhaps you need the extra financial cushion to supplement your retirement savings (or lack...
The US Congress should investigate China's purchases of Iranian oil in the past five years, a top US advisory panel on China has urged, with Tehran looming as a larger issue in the next Trump presidency. In an annual report covering nearly every aspect of the bilateral relationship, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission called on lawmakers to mandate a detailed study within six months to look at how the oil entered China through indirect routes, allowing the country to "insulate i
As global markets respond to the shifting landscape of the incoming Trump administration, investors are witnessing a mix of sector performances influenced by potential policy changes and economic indicators such as inflation and interest rates. Amidst this backdrop, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams, with their appeal often heightened during times of market uncertainty due to their potential for providing regular payouts and stability.
(Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports fell to the lowest since September, with shipments from the country’s Baltic ports running well below last month’s rate.Most Read from BloombergParis to Replace Parking Spaces With TreesNew York’s Transit Agency Approves $9 Congestion TollTrump Promises Could Have Seismic Impact on Washington EconomyIn Cleveland, a Forgotten Streetcar Bridge Gets a Long-Awaited LiftNY Congestion Pricing Survived a Pause. Here’s What Could Kill ItFour-week average fl
(Reuters) -Hennessy is studying a plan to bottle cognac in China, the company owned by French luxury giant LVMH said on Tuesday, prompting hundreds of workers at its plant in southwestern France to go on strike. Hennessy said it is looking at all options to cope with antidumping measures imposed by Beijing last month, including shipping cognac to China where it could be bottled locally. China is the second-largest export market for cognac after the United States and the industry's most profitable territory, accounting for $1.7 billion in exports last year.
Apple has made a rare disclosure of the revenue generated from its App Store in China, as the US tech giant grapples with a controversy surrounding the so-called Apple Tax - commission fees that the company charges developers for using its app store and in-app payment system. Apple China on Monday published an article on its official website that cited a report by a Shanghai University of Finance and Economics researcher, saying that the local App Store paid over 95 per cent of the 3.76 trillion
Ford Motor Co. says it will reduce its workforce by 4,000 in Europe and the U.K. by the end of 2027, citing headwinds from the economy and pressure from increased competition and weaker than expected sales of electric cars. Ford said Wednesday most of the job cuts would come in Germany and would be carried out in consultation with employee representatives. Of the total, 2,900 jobs would be lost in Germany, 800 in Britain and 300 in other European Union countries.