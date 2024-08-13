The spasm of violence in Bangladesh after Hasina's ouster stirs fear within country's Hindu minority

Krutika Pathi, Al Emrun Garjon And Shonal Ganguly
·6 min read

KHULNA, Bangladesh (AP) — When a mass uprising forced Bangladesh’s longtime prime minister to step down and flee the country last week, a 65-year-old retired auditor who had worked for her political party feared for his life.

Arobinda Mohalder, who is part of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, had just learned that a Hindu official working for the Awami League party in the country's Khulna district escaped after an angry mob set his home on fire.

Mohalder and his wife quickly packed clothes and passports as they fled their home to stay with a relative nearby. Later that evening, they found out their home had been torched. The attackers looted everything, including their television, refrigerator and two air conditioners.

Ever since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India, her supporters and associates have faced retaliatory attacks by mobs who have been met by little, if any, resistance from authorities. Members of the country's Hindu minority feel the most vulnerable because they have traditionally backed the Awami League — seen as a secular party in the Muslim-majority nation — and because of a history of violence against them during previous upheavals.

In the week since Hasina was ousted on Aug 5, there have been at least 200 attacks against Hindus and other religious minorities across 52 districts, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a minority rights group that has been tracking incidents.

But experts caution it is hard to establish the extent of and motivations for the violence in this South Asian country of 170 million.

“There may be an element of minorities, particularly Hindus, being targeted due to their faith. But many Hindus had links to the Awami League, because historically it has been the party that protected minorities, so they may have been targeted for their political affiliations,” said Thomas Kean, a senior consultant on Bangladesh and Myanmar at the Crisis Group.

Hasina's ouster was triggered by student-led protests against a quota system for government jobs. After clashes between protesters and government forces that led to hundreds of deaths, the movement grew into a broader rebellion against the leader and her government.

Mobs rampaged across the country after Hasina fled. Some of the violence was just criminal activity, Kean said, and “we shouldn’t assume they are all due to race or religion.”

The interim government put in place after Hasina’s ouster has condemned the attacks as “heinous” and said it was working with community leaders to ensure Hindus' safety.

Hindus, who make up 8% of the population and are the largest minority group, “are shivering,” said Kajal Debnath, a vice president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council. “They are closing their doors, they are not opening it without confirming who is knocking. Everybody (in the Hindu minority)… from the Dhaka capital to the remote villages are very scared.”

For many, the violence has evoked painful memories of Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence against Pakistan during which Hindus were targeted. Hindus were also attacked during the rise of Islamic groups in the 1990s, which Hasina stamped out.

Hindus have held large protests in the past week drawing thousands, demanding protection and condemning the recent spate of attacks.

Munni Ghosh, a Hindu housewife in Dhaka, said that attacks have grown since Hasina fled. “The reason (is) because she used to support us,” she said.

According to the minority groups organization, the attacks have included vandalizing and looting of Hindu homes and businesses. A few temples have been damaged. But details remain scarce, and police — whose members were also killed during the recent violence — went on strike last week.

Some analysts say many of the attacks against Hindus are politically driven and reflect resentment against Hasina’s party.

Hindus have suffered, but most attacks have been “politically motivated because the Awami League has been targeted,” said Zillur Rahman, executive director of the Dhaka-based Center for Governance Studies.

In Mohalder’s village, dozens of other Hindu homes were unscathed. And his brother-in-law’s house, which is attached to his own, was not vandalized. A temple in their family compound was also untouched.

Mohalder believes he was targeted because of his ties to the Awami League. He doesn’t know when it will be safe for him to return home. “I want to go back, but goons looted my home and because of that, I am scared.”

The issue has become increasingly sensitive for India, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the reports of attacks last week.

But experts say the lack of credible information and official investigations into violence against Hindus has also fueled misinformation about the attacks, much of it coming from Indian news, social media and leaders, said Kean.

On Aug 5, the day Hasina fled, a leader belonging to Modi’s party in West Bengal state, which borders Bangladesh, claimed without providing evidence that Hindus were being slaughtered. Television news channels ran headlines saying the attacks were “an act of genocide” and a “pogrom.” In another example, an Indian outlet claimed a certain temple had been set on fire, but Prothom Alo — a leading Bengali-language daily newspaper — found that false, and reported that an Awami League office behind the temple had been burnt down.

Nahid Islam, one of the leading student protesters who was sworn in as a minister in the interim government last week, said the violence was more politically than religiously motivated and was meant to divide the country, but that Bangladesh would protect them.

“The responsible will be brought to justice… be assured that the people of Bangladesh, the government of Bangladesh will stand by you.”

But for many Hindus, the biggest worry has been the lack of police since they went on strike in many parts of the country after Hasina fled.

“Anything can happen at any moment of time because there is no law and order," said Debnath. "There is no place to complain. If they kill me, if they burn my house, there is no one I can complain to.”

On Monday, several police stations opened up and many people hope that will help ease tensions. But while police were on strike, students and other volunteers in Dhaka and elsewhere banded together to patrol neighborhoods and keep watch, sometimes carrying sticks and umbrellas.

Tahsim Uzzaman, a 26-year-old student in Dhaka, is one volunteer who has been patrolling Dhaka neighborhoods late at night.

“I no longer feel alright just sitting at home. I’ve been going out at night to guard places, especially in minority neighborhoods. We took bullets to reclaim our country, it shouldn’t be for nothing, we must now keep it safe for all,” he said. ___ Pathi and Ganguly reported from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Krutika Pathi, Al Emrun Garjon And Shonal Ganguly, The Associated Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump rambles, slurs his way through Elon Musk interview. It was an unmitigated disaster.

    Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.

  • Ex-sniper who infiltrated the KKK reveals what the group secretly talks about

    Ex-Army sniper and FBI informant Joe Moore, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan, says the group’s members discuss using violence to take over the country in private.

  • Walz Slammed by Former Battalion Leader: ‘He Did Not Earn the Rank’

    The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Pete Buttigieg Calls Out Trump For His Gold Medal-Level Lies

    Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • John Oliver Breaks Down Just How ‘Desperate’ Donald Trump Is Right Now

    Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is feeling pretty good about the 2024 presidential election, mainly because of how weak the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been so far.Oliver first focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to make “Kamabla” stick as a nickname, a tactic Oliver described as “immediately confusing.”He seemed more perplexed, however, by the right-wing outrage over allegations Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag so that it looked more like an autonomous state in Somali

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • Toronto terror plot: Investigation 'ongoing' into Canada's immigration system, Trudeau says

    Asked on Monday about how and when Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, became a Canadian citizen after allegedly appearing in an ISIS video dismembering a prisoner, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “investigations are ongoing and the (Public Safety) minister (Dominic LeBlanc) will share all that we learned in the appropriate moment. But we’re taking this extremely seriously because Canadians need to have confidence in our immigration system.” Eldidi and his 26-year-old son were arrested for allegedly planning a terrorist attack in Toronto on behalf of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS).

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Russia complained that its 'peaceful' people don't deserve to be invaded

    Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."

  • Why Trump flew to campaign events on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane last weekend

    Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

  • Is Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal About to Dump Trump?

    Rupert Murdoch is not happy with Donald Trump. Murdoch has not said this in interviews, but—as is his wont—through the front pages and editorial columns of the newspapers he owns. While neither the Wall Street Journal nor New York Post has yet to fully jettison their support of Trump, they have effectively channeled Murdoch's discontent at how Trump is running his campaign against Kamala Harris through august, high-minded sermonizing in the WSJ and screaming front-page headlines in the Post.“The

  • Trump Cries ‘Political Persecution’ as He Threatens to Sue DOJ for $100M

    Donald Trump’s legal team revealed Monday that the former president is looking for a $100 million payday from the federal government over one of his criminal indictments.A memo said Trump plans to sue the Department of Justice on allegations it practiced “political persecution” when it raided Mar-a-Lago and allegedly recovered classified documents he snuck out of the White House in 2021.Trump’s Florida case was dismissed in July, with Judge Aileen Cannon writing that she tossed the case because

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.

  • Hamas armed wing says one Israeli hostage killed, two women captives 'seriously wounded'

    One Israeli male hostage was killed by his guard and two women captives were seriously wounded in two separate incidents in Gaza, the spokesperson for Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaida, said on Monday. Abu Ubaida blamed the incident on what he described as Israeli "massacres" against Palestinians. "The enemy government [Israel] bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners," Abu Ubaida said in a statement posted on Telegram.

  • Musk's interview with Trump marred by technical glitches

    Elon Musk's much-awaited interview with former President Donald Trump was marred by technical glitches on Monday, with people unable to join the audio conversation on X's Spaces platform.

  • JD Vance Stuns CNN Host by Calling Stepmom Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’

    Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) continued his brazen framing of Democrats as “anti-child” on Sunday, referencing COVID-19 masking as an attempt to paint his opposition as out of touch as he struggles through a weeks-long, often self-inflicted battering over his past comments.Vance told CNN host Dana Bash that Democrats had become “anti-family” in policy and that Kamala Harris’ campaign was taking his “childless cat ladies” out of context. Before becoming a senator, he told ex-Fo