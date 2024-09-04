SPCA Monterey County aids investigation after roughly 80 animals were shot and killed
A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota
A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
A pair of Toronto lawyers accused of embezzling nearly $7 million from real estate clients has been found in contempt of court for failing to hand over financial records
Bella Nilsson is one of 11 people charged in Sweden's biggest ever environmental crime trial.
Seven people died after the luxury yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily, on Monday, Aug. 19
For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna
Authorities responded to calls that a guest had allegedly been bitten by a camel at Tennessee Safari Park on Sept. 2
About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in
The man died after he was assaulted in a Leicestershire park while walking his dog.
A man from Hay River, N.W.T., who has been missing for two months has been found dead in Alberta. Police are treating his death as a homicide.Tyler Peterson, 41, went missing in July. His disappearance triggered searches by RCMP and the community, and pleas from his family for information.Alberta RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that they located his body on Aug. 15 in Mackenzie County, a large municipality that covers much of the province's northwest area.A medical examiner identified his bo
The only adult charged in the brutal attack of a St. John's high school student told a provincial court judge on Tuesday that he deeply regrets his role in an assault that left a teenager critically injured.In a long and moving speech, Tyler Greening — who was 18 when he and several teenagers bludgeoned a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate — expressed regret for participating in the March 2023 assault.Greening told Judge Jacqueline Brazil the attack still plays through his mind "like a movie,
From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.
More than a dozen members of a Turkish national youth organization were taken into custody in Turkey after local authorities say they assaulted two US Marines.
Kevin Hyde’s appellate lawyer argued Tuesday for his conviction to be thrown out or his sentence reduced. As Catherine McDonald reports, the appeals were dismissed and the convicted impaired driver who killed an Oakville woman will have to start serving his 6.5-year sentence.
NEW YORK — Linda Sun, a former aide to Gov. Kathleen Hochul, and her husband were arrested by federal authorities Tuesday, a month and a half after the feds raided their $3.5 million home in Manhasset. Sun and her husband Chris Hu were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and are expected to be arraigned in Brooklyn Federal Court. A spokesman for Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace’s office ...
Chad T. Richards, 23, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, endangering safety by the use of a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct while armed
A tiger mauled its handler at a popular amusement park in Australia, leaving the experienced worker hospitalized with “serious lacerations and puncture wounds”.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Monday in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him.