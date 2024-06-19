SPCA Tampa Bay | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
CNN Data Reporter 'Speechless' By New Donald Trump-Joe Biden Poll: 'Holy Cow, Folks!'
Harry Enten said it could point to "a historic moment" in American politics.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Wayne Gretzky golfs barefoot with daughter Paulina Gretzky — and Travis Kelce — for Father's Day: 'Gretzky with the no shoes policy'
NHL legend Wayne Gretzky shares five children with wife Janet, and they've each chosen their own paths.
- The Canadian Press
Plastic surgeon charged in death of wife who went into cardiac arrest while he worked on her
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A plastic surgeon in the Florida Panhandle was charged with his wife's death after she suffered a cardiac arrest and died days after he performed after-hours procedures on her in his clinic last year, authorities said.
- The Daily Beast
Roger Stone Caught on Tape Discussing Trump’s Plan to Challenge 2024 Election
Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative who served as an adviser to Donald Trump, was secretly recorded at Mar-a-Lago spilling the beans on the former president’s strategy to challenge the results of the 2024 election should he lose again. The self-described “dirty trickster” of right-wing politics unknowingly divulged the plan to liberal reporters Lauren Windsor and Ally Sammarco, who posed as Trump fans and covertly videotaped him at a “Catholics Prayer for Trump” event on March 19. The r
- The Independent
Former aide insists Melania’s marriage to Trump is just a ‘mirage’ dreamed up by TV producers
‘He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star,’ the Melania confidant said of Donald Trump
- Cosmo
Katy Perry pairs an underboob-flashing crochet bikini with muscular metal legs
Katy Perry wowed in IG pics wearing an underboob-flashing white crochet bikini and muscular metal legs to announce her upcoming new song 'Woman's World'.
- Variety
Katy Perry Teases Upcoming Era With Announcement of New Single ‘Woman’s World,’ Releasing July 11
After she recently held private listening sessions for her upcoming sixth album, Katy Perry has officially announced that the first single for the project, “Woman’s World,” will arrive next month. The pop star plans to drop “Woman’s World” on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET, with the official video to premiere the following day. She …
- The Daily Beast
Trump Bungles His Mockery of Biden Over ‘Clean Fake’ Videos
Donald Trump once again shot himself in the foot while trying to mock President Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities, this time making up a term for the selectively edited videos that conservatives have peddled to portray Biden as feeble.During a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former president brought up viral clips of Biden that have flooded right-wing media and Trump’s social media feed in recent weeks. The videos, which supposedly show the president “freezing up” or wandering off, hav
- HuffPost
My Parents' Obsession With Purity Nearly Ruined Us. Years Later, I Found Their Secret In A Box Of Their Things.
"'I’m so angry,' my second sister said, visibly shaking. 'I’m not kidding, I’m mad.' Our parents had been cruelest to her."
- FTW Outdoors
Moose chased by bear stops to look back; ‘You still coming?’
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
- HuffPost
Dr. Anthony Fauci Recalls Surprising Aftermath Of Correcting Donald Trump On Live TV
The infectious disease expert said the then-president was fixated on one thing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Business Insider
A Russian submarine that just left Cuba appears to be 'falling apart' with its soundproofing panels falling off, analyst says
One of Russia's nuclear-powered cruise missile submarines appears to be "falling apart," an OSINT analyst said about photos of the vessel in Cuba.
- Moneywise
Kevin O'Leary explains why restaurants are shuttering across America — and why more will follow
An “upscale McDonald's” is a luxury many can't afford, he says.
- Cosmopolitan
A Lip Reader Reveals What the Royals Were Chatting About During Trooping the Colour
Here's an official lip reading of what the royals were talking about during Trooping the Colour 2024.
- People
Police Release Justin Timberlake’s Mug Shot After DWI Arrest in the Hamptons
The “Selfish” singer was arrested by the Sag Harbor Police Department early Tuesday, June 18
- HuffPost
Mary Trump Torches MAGA Voters With ‘Harsh Reality’ About Her ‘Death Candidate’ Uncle
Donald Trump's niece listed multiple reasons for the morbid moniker.
- Business Insider
Matt Gaetz's sexual-misconduct probe just got more serious
The House Ethics Committee says it's now looking into whether Gaetz sought to "obstruct government investigations of his conduct."
- Global News
Deceased in Toronto commercial building shooting identified
The man and woman fatally shot inside a Don Mills commercial building Monday have been identified as Arash Missaghi and Samira Yousefi. As Catherine McDonald reports, Missaghi faced a lengthy history of lawsuits over alleged mortgage frauds and both were recently named in a civil lawsuit over an alleged mortgage fraud.
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing What Happened To That Kid Voted "Most Likely To Succeed" In High School
"He had perfect attendance all 13 years of school. Now he's a world-famous musician who is married to a supermodel. His name is John Stevens, also known as..."
- CNN
Steve Bannon won’t be spending his prison term in a ‘Club Fed’ as he had hoped, sources say
When former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon goes to prison, he won’t be serving time at what’s known as a “Club Fed,” the most comfortable type of facility in the federal system, as he had wanted, according to people familiar with the arrangements.