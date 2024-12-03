SPCA Tampa Bay | Morning Blend

Latest Stories
- CBC
Alberta RCMP officer charged with sexually assaulting 2 males in hotel room
An Alberta RCMP officer has been charged with sexually assaulting two males in an Airdrie hotel room in 2022. Leduc Const. Bridget Morla faces two counts of sexual assault. Morla was off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).ASIRT announced the charges Monday following a two-year investigation. Morla, 39, has been a police officer for 13 years. She has been suspended with pay since the investigation commenced in late 2022, accor
- The Canadian Press
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
NEW YORK (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
- HuffPost
Elon Musk Must Return $56 Billion Tesla Pay Package, Judge Rules
"Absolute corruption," the Tesla CEO complained on social media.
- HuffPost
John Dean Reveals Biden Move That Could Doom Trump's 'Revenge' Plot
The Watergate figure said the president could "take the wind" out of Trump's plans for revenge and retribution with a stroke of his pen.
- HuffPost
Geraldo Rivera Slaps Trump Supporters With A Reality Check After Biden’s Pardon
The former Fox News host and one-time Trump pal pointed out a double standard.
- BuzzFeed
I Was Living In Dubai In My 30s When My Boyfriend Died Tragically. What Happened Next Still Haunts Me.
"Even after all this time, I still can’t quite believe the authorities were more interested in my sex life than investigating a fatal swimming accident."
- People
Queen Camilla Cancels Major Appearance as Palace Issues Health Update
The Queen is changing her plans for the incoming state visit
- People
See Janelle Monáe Ring in Her 39th Birthday in a Sexy, Signature Black-and-White Bikini
Monáe also rocked two black-and-white party fits. See every look here
- Deadline
Margot Robbie Reveals ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Full-Frontal Nude Scene Was Her Idea
More than 10 years after her breakout performance in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie is taking credit for her full-frontal debut. Although director Martin Scorsese said she could wear a robe if it made her more comfortable, the 3x Oscar nominee revealed it was her idea to strip down completely nude for one …
- The Canadian Press
Woman driving drunk who killed bride still in her wedding dress sentenced to 25 years in prison
A woman who admitted to drinking and who was driving well over twice the speed limit when she smashed into a golf cart, killing a bride who had just got married at a South Carolina beach, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison.
- Reuters
Canada pulls refugee welcome mat, launches ads warning asylum claims hard
Once presenting itself as one of the world's most welcoming countries to refugees and immigrants, Canada is launching a global online ad campaign cautioning asylum-seekers that making a claim is hard. The C$250,000 ($178,662) in advertisements will run through March in 11 languages, including Spanish, Urdu, Ukrainian, Hindi and Tamil, the immigration department told Reuters. Search queries such as "how to claim asylum in Canada" and "refugee Canada" will prompt sponsored content titled "Canada's asylum system – Asylum Facts," the ministry said.
- The Canadian Press
Biden pardons his son Hunter despite previous pledges not to
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family members.
- BuzzFeed
I Was Fired With A 3-Year-Old Daughter At Home. 20 Years Later, My Boss Explained Why.
"I couldn’t wrap my brain around how she could be so heartless and cruel — and frankly, I never forgot it."
- People
Kris Jenner Looks Nearly Unrecognizable with New Hair in Family Thanksgiving Photo
The momager sported a bob hairstyle with a blunt bang
- InStyle
Kate Middleton Won't Inherit Princess Diana's Wedding Tiara for a Surprising Reason
Neither will Meghan Markle.
- The Daily Beast
Pelosi Secretly Orchestrating Another Attempted Shake-Up of Dem Leadership
Months after running an internal pressure campaign that nudged President Joe Biden out of the 2024 election, former House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is plotting another ouster within the Democratic Party. The representative for California’s 11th congressional district—who stepped down as Leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year after two decades—is targeting the top member of her party on the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the New York Times reported. Pelosi is among a gro
- The Daily Beast
Trump Taps Another Daughter’s Father-in-Law for Key Role
President-elect Donald Trump has opted to keep it in the family again with some of his latest administrative picks-- this time, with the senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Trump has appointed Lebanon billionaire Massad Boulos to take on the role. His son, Michael, is married to Tiffany Trump, the president’s youngest daughter. “Massad is an accomplished lawyer and a highly respected leader in the business world, with extensive experience on the International scene,“ Trump wrote o
- The Hockey News
Canada Releases World Junior Camp Roster: Reaction, Snubs, Bubble Players
Canada's 2025 world juniors squad announced the 32 players attending its training camp in Ottawa. Tony Ferrari looks at some roster battles, who will likely make it and the snubs.
- Hello!
Antiques Roadshow 'attic sale' item receives staggering valuation - and guest is thrilled
Antiques Roadshow visited Derbyshire - and an item was valued from a Chatsworth House attic sale
- People
Missing Hawaii Woman Hannah Kobayashi Intentionally Missed Her Connecting Flight, Police Say, Though Her Family Disagrees
The woman, 30, disappeared days after she missed her connecting flight to New York City from Los Angeles on Nov. 8