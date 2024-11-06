Special Counsel Jack Smith Is Reportedly Winding Down Trump Cases

Special counsel Jack Smith and other officials at the Justice Department are reportedly determining the next steps they can take to end the federal prosecutions of Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.



Historically, it is the department’s policy that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted, nor can a sitting president issue a self-pardon.



As HuffPost has reported, now that Trump has won back the White House, the path is wide open for his federal cases to fall away. Smith’s maneuvering now may indicate that he won’t put Trump through the trouble of firing him as the former president has vowed to do.



Trump’s legal team, meanwhile, is figuring out how to delay the most pressing concern it has: getting Trump’s sentencing hearing for his 34-count felony fraud conviction off the schedule for Nov. 26.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

