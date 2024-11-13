Special Counsel Jack Smith To Resign Before Trump Takes Office: Reports

Special counsel Jack Smith and his team at the Justice Department who investigated and charged Donald Trump will step down before the president-elect takes office and potentially makes good on a promise to fire him, The New York Times and NBC News reported Wednesday.

By ending the two outstanding federal cases against Trump, Smith could issue a full report and make any criminal referrals before Trump takes office.

The Justice Department has a long-standing policy that a sitting president can’t be prosecuted, nor can a president self-pardon.

