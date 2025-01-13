Special counsel report on Hunter Biden slams Joe Biden comments as 'gratuitous and wrong'

A report released Monday from the special counsel behind the prosecutions against Hunter Biden slammed President Joe Biden's comments in issuing a pardon for his son.

In a press release on his decision to issue a full and unconditional pardon for Hunter covering 11 years, the president criticized the prosecutions of his son as "unfair" and "infected" by "raw politics." That drew the ire of special counsel David Weiss, who led the prosecutions that resulted in convictions for Hunter on tax- and gun-related charges.

"This statement is gratuitous and wrong," Weiss wrote in his report.

U.S. President Joe Biden greets his son Hunter Biden at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. August 19, 2024.

"Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations," Weiss wrote.

A White House spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A jury convicted Hunter Biden June 11 of lying on a federal form about his drug use, lying to a gun dealer, and illegally possessing a gun as a drug user or addict. The president's son also pleaded guilty to several tax crimes.

The tax crimes carried a maximum sentence of 17 years while the penalty for the gun crimes was capped at 25 years, although typical sentences are less and the judges didn't have to give Hunter Biden any jail or prison time.

The president's pardon not only freed Hunter from the risk of time behind bars for those convictions, but also shielded him from any other federal prosecutions over cover potential crimes committed from Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 1, 2024.

Weiss defended the prosecutions in the report, saying they resulted from impartial investigations and that the president's comments undermine "the very foundation of what makes America's justice system fair and equitable."

