Special counsel urges US Supreme Court to move quickly in Trump immunity case

The special counsel prosecuting Donald Trump on federal charges involving the former president's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss urged the US Supreme Court on Wednesday to reject Trump's bid to further delay trial proceedings as he presses his claim of immunity.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's filing to the justices responded to a request by Trump's lawyers on Monday to put on hold a decision by a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejecting the claim of presidential immunity from prosecution.

If the justices do not immediately reject Trump's request Smith asked the court to take up the case and hear it on a fast-track basis.

Trump's lawyers asked the justices to halt the trial proceedings pending their bid for the full slate of judges on the DC Circuit to reconsider the case, and, if necessary, an appeal to the Supreme Court.

Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020, in the Nov. 5 US election. If the Supreme Court grants Trump's requests or otherwise does not act quickly to resolve the case, the trial could be pushed to late in the campaign or after the election.

Trump, who served in the White House from 2017 to 2021 and has become the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, has made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House.

