Special educational needs children 'segregated and left to struggle in wrong schools to save money'

Children with special educational needs are being "segregated" and left to struggle in the wrong schools because councils are trying to "save on costs", parents have told Sky News.

Maire Leigh Wilson, whose four-year-old son has Down's syndrome, says she "shudders to think" where he would be now had she not been in a "constant battle" with her council.

"I think he would probably just be at the back of a classroom, running around with no support and no ability to sign or communicate," she said.

Mrs Leigh Wilson wanted her son Aidan to go to a mainstream school with additional specialist support, but her council, who decide what is known as a child's Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP), wanted him to attend a special school.

The number of EHCPs being appealed by parents has risen "massively", according to education barrister Alice De Coverley.

She said councils are struggling to meet the volume of demand with "stretched budgets", and parents are also more aware of their ability to appeal.

Mrs De Coverley said more than 90% of tribunals are won by parents, in part because councils do not have the resources to fight their cases.

She said, in her experience, parents of children with special educational needs will put "anything on the line, their homes, their jobs".

On whether she thinks the system is rigged against parents, Mrs De Coverley said: "I'm not sure it's meant to be. But I think that parents are certainly finding it very tough."

She added the number of "unlawful decisions" being made by local authorities means parents who can afford it are being "utterly burnt out" by legal challenges.

Read more:

Three in four parents of SEND children forced to give up work or cut hours

Mrs Leigh Wilson's case was resolved before making it to court.

Her council, Hounslow in southwest London, said they complete more than four in five new EHCPs within the statutory 20-week timescale, twice the national average.

Hounslow Council said they "put families at the heart of decision-making" and young people in the area with special educational needs and disabilities achieve, on average, above their peers nationally.

They admitted there are areas of their offer "that need to be further improved" and they are "working closely with families as a partnership".

"We have a clear and credible plan to achieve this, and we can see over the last 18 months where we have focused our improvement work, the real benefits of an improved experience for children, young people, and their families," a Hounslow Council spokesman said.

He added the council had seen the number of EHCPs double in the last decade and they "share parents' frustrations amid rising levels of national demand, and what's widely acknowledged as a broken SEND system".

Emma Dunville, a friend of Mrs Leigh Wilson whose son also has Down's syndrome, describes her experience trying to get the right education provision for her child as "exhausting mentally and physically".

She said: "For the rest of his life we'll be battling, battling, battling, everything is stacked up against you."

Unlike Mrs Leigh Wilson, Mrs Dunville wanted her son Albie to go to a special school, but she had to wait more than a year for an assessment with an education psychologist to contribute to the council's decision, which meant she missed the deadline for an EHCP.

"The people making these decisions just don't see that all children with Down's syndrome are totally different and can't be seen as the same."

The guidelines are that if there are not enough local authority-employed education psychologists they should seek a private assessment, but her local authority did not do that.

Mrs Dunville said her son has been "segregated" in a mainstream school, where they are "trying their best" but "it's just not the right setting".