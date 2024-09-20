Special Friends Day at the Kern County Fair: For people with special needs
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."
Her father's praise for Trump might make it tough for the singer to keep her poker face.
Lady Gaga on why she chose to address rumours around her gender and that she was a man.
“That’s a trade-off I’d do,” the actor responded to the former president’s months-old demand.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.
Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spent a special day with their cousin Prince Archie - see details.
"That was a brutal decision," the Friends star admitted.
More than half of voters in a new survey say they support pop star Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote effort to push her fans to vote in this year’s election, but the number is down 15 points from February following a conspiracy theory surrounding the idea of a rigged Super Bowl. The newly released Monmouth University poll…
‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads
We nearly missed the royal's latest casual ensemble...
Prince William's cousin Lady Amelia Windsor took looked incredible when she stepped out in the minidress of dreams. See details.
The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.
The onetime Trump adviser said she's had several conversations with her former boss about his new confidante.
Donald Trump's joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda in the battleground state of Pennsylvania has been canceled, according to a source familiar with the Republican presidential candidate's plans. Trump and Duda had been planning to attend the unveiling of a monument at a Polish-American Catholic shrine north of Philadelphia on Sunday. It was not immediately clear why the appearance was canceled or if Trump would meet Duda at another time or place.
The Russian president's long-held plans could be "hampered" by his ongoing land grab in Ukraine.
A segment on Wheel of Fortune was so bad that host Ryan Seacrest and the contestants were in disbelief. Footage of a recent episode of the long-standing show has surfaced online, and it might be one of the wildest sequences in Wheel o
Alyssa Farah Griffin said her "jaw dropped" when Sanders recently suggested that Kamala Harris couldn't be humble because she doesn't have children.
The Outrun actress Saoirse Ronan exuded glamour in a plunging jumpsuit on Wednesday as she stepped out to attend a screening of her latest film, The Outrun.
With only 117 in MLB history, an immaculate inning is rarer than a no-hitter.