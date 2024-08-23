A special guest at the DNC? These wrong answers (only) were far more entertaining

Kinsey Crowley, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A last-minute schedule change at the Democratic National Convention led to a frenzy of online speculation of who could be a special guest performance.

Many guesses centered around top celebrities like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. The convention, taking place in Chicago since Monday, already featured John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey.

Those popular guesses were wrong though: Thursday night's special guests included Pink, The Chicks and The Pack Drumline.

But as the audience waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver her nomination acceptance speech, the internet had some more creative ideas.

Here are some (very) wrong answers on who the guest was:

Mitt Romney

The Utah Republican Senator has been an outspoken critic of Former President Donald Trump.

In a post on X Thursday, he dispelled the rumors that he was the special guest.

"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!"

George W. Bush

The Republican 43rd President of the United States have been floated as a potential name. But Bush largely stays out of the public discourse on politics these days. He did not appear at the Republican National Convention either.

Also, he has a long sour history with The Chicks, who performed the "National Anthem" on Thursday.

Australian breakdancer Raygun

Rachael Gunn, known by her competition name Raygun, went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tom Holland recreating "Umbrella" lip sync

In 2017, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland performed Rihanna's "Umbrella" on MTV's "Lip Sync Battle."

Dolly Parton, Simone Biles and a lone, screeching eagle

The only way to outdo Beyoncé or Taylor Swift is Beyoncé AND Taylor Swift...and then some.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

