A special guest at the DNC? These wrong answers (only) were far more entertaining

A last-minute schedule change at the Democratic National Convention led to a frenzy of online speculation of who could be a special guest performance.

Many guesses centered around top celebrities like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. The convention, taking place in Chicago since Monday, already featured John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Oprah Winfrey.

Those popular guesses were wrong though: Thursday night's special guests included Pink, The Chicks and The Pack Drumline.

But as the audience waited for Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver her nomination acceptance speech, the internet had some more creative ideas.

A representative for Beyoncé says the singer will not attend the 2024 #DNC.



“Beyoncé was never scheduled to be there,” the Grammy-winning star tells THR. “The report of a performance is untrue” https://t.co/87ieSfYwJV pic.twitter.com/ArqwZ0tHUp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 23, 2024

Here are some (very) wrong answers on who the guest was:

Mitt Romney

The Utah Republican Senator has been an outspoken critic of Former President Donald Trump.

In a post on X Thursday, he dispelled the rumors that he was the special guest.

"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!"

George W. Bush

The Republican 43rd President of the United States have been floated as a potential name. But Bush largely stays out of the public discourse on politics these days. He did not appear at the Republican National Convention either.

Also, he has a long sour history with The Chicks, who performed the "National Anthem" on Thursday.

My expectations are so high that I will be impressed by nothing less than Beyoncé singing Crazy in Love with George W Bush doing the Jay-Z parts — Tony (@realtonysm1th) August 22, 2024

Australian breakdancer Raygun

Rachael Gunn, known by her competition name Raygun, went viral during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The DNC secret special guest pic.twitter.com/emTzS31LQW — James Longman (@JamesAALongman) August 22, 2024

Tom Holland recreating "Umbrella" lip sync

In 2017, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland performed Rihanna's "Umbrella" on MTV's "Lip Sync Battle."

and when the DNC surprise guest is Tom Holland and he repeats the best performance of our lifetime then what pic.twitter.com/lBR2vCiGsH — pamela 🎡✨ (@tisthepamseason) August 23, 2024

Dolly Parton, Simone Biles and a lone, screeching eagle

The only way to outdo Beyoncé or Taylor Swift is Beyoncé AND Taylor Swift...and then some.

Beyonce walks in, a capella. Taylor Swift brings in harmony. After a verse, a quiet guitar joins in and Dolly Parton arrives. As the live band brings it to a peak, Simone Biles flips across the stage. A lone eagle soars across the audience, screeching. — Fayelle Ewuakye🍁❄️🍂🎉⭐️ (@FayelleEwuakye) August 22, 2024

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: DNC special guest: Not Beyonce, Taylor Swift or even George W. Bush